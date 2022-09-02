Is your data neglected or protected? It’s time you knew

Your organisation’s data is its crown jewel. Companies collect and use data to enable day-to-day business effectiveness, but what happens if you lose control of your data?

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud-based applications such as Salesforce are excellent at providing the platforms your business requires, but the responsibility to configure those platforms correctly is ultimately up to you.

Mike Mason, regional director at Varonis, explains in the video below how many organisations are unaware of where their data is stored, who is accessing it, why they are accessing it and what they might be doing with that sensitive data.

SaaS apps: the high-value target that’s overexposed and under-protected

Watch as Mason shares some hard truths about cloud complexity and explains why providing broad access could put your entire organisation at risk.

