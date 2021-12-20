Vlogging is easy with the Honor 50

Video platforms have taken the world by storm, and have become the most popular places for inspiration. From travel vlogs to dance competitions and cooking demos, the possibilities are limitless.

According to Tubics, as of 2020 there were more than 37 million YouTube channels — a number that is growing rapidly. Some 22 000 of these channels have more than a million subscribers each. The number of vloggers has skyrocketed, too, at a pace that shows no sign of slowing. and some And these statistics don’t even take TikTok into account.

Despite their soaring popularity, some users are still reluctant to jump on the vlogging bandwagon, as they find video creation and editing too daunting a task.

This needn’t be the case. The new Honor 50 smartphone turns the entire process into child’s play, by giving users all the tools they need to create top quality and interesting videos in the click of a button. This is all made possible because the Honor 50 leads vloggers step by step with a host of advanced features for easy, one-stop video creation in every possible scenario.

And while most other smartphones focus on their cameras, every part of the Honor 50 is carefully tailored to overcome the common challenges vloggers have to deal with, helping them create compelling and stimulating vlogs.

With the Honor 50, there’s no need for additional equipment or complicated steps. Users can simply take out their phone, start filming, and let the device do the rest — a process made possible by the Honor 50’s “1-3-6-9” concept.

With the Honor 50, there is no need for standalone cameras, editing software or even user experience in creating video content

The concept is a simple one. “1” means one interface; “3” the device’s three professional-grade cameras; “6” represents the number of camera modes; and “9”, the number of functions. Other smartphones have limited vlogging options are are complex to use. Not so with the Honor 50.

The Honor 50 was designed to simplify life for the user, with a few short steps to the multi-video modes and to access the functions needed to meet all your vlogging needs. Switching between modes is also effortless, and each mode uses a different combination of the device’s front and rear cameras concurrently, to meet every possible scenario, from a quick travel vlog, to a major concert. In fact, the Dual-View Recording mode shoots the front and rear main cameras simultaneously, removing the need for two cameras to be set up and different angles to get the perfect shot. Similarly, the main camera features a 6x zoom for excellent close-up shots, and is also filmed in wide angle, removing the need to zoom in and out manually — simply point the Honor 50 in the right direction and this clever device will do the rest.

Creativity can be expressed in a variety of ways, and with the Honor 50’s Picture-in-Picture function unboxing videos are enhanced: Viewers see the item removed from the box alongside the reaction on screen — a feature that would usually require a separate camera shooting the products with a second filming the user.

Moreover, effects can be added in a flash, with the fast- and slow-motion recording function enabling users to highlight different facets in more detail. A quick swipe on the Honor 50 is all that is needed, no specialised cameras or editing software need to be added to the mix.

Historically, the editing process happens once the necessary footage has been filmed, and the user would cut scenes depending on the chosen setting and story. This can be an arduous process that demands expertise in editing. With the Honor 50, vloggers can pause, change mode and record again — all with a complete suite of editing tools, and a draft function so that videos can be saved and finished at a suitable time.

To help vloggers bring their ideas to life, the Honor 50 features nine story templates, namely journey of love, make-up, warm moments, exercise, dual-view, party, visited, rhythm and classical. Users need only select the mode that best suits their needs, and start recording. To make things even easier, the device features the ability to add built-in copyright-free music to the videos, to hype up the drama and emotion.

With the Honor 50, there is no need for standalone cameras, editing software or even user experience in creating video content. It’s the all-in-one easy solution that is packed with the latest camera and editing technology to help users get creating and sharing fast.