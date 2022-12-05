    NEWSLETTER

    Vodafone CEO to step down

    Nick Read will step down at the end of 2022 following a year when the Vodacom Group parent's share price sank.
    Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read will step down at the end of 2022 following a year when the telecommunications company’s share price sank.

    Chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle will become interim CEO, in addition to her current role, while a replacement is found, the company said in a statement on Monday.

    The company’s share price has sunk nearly 20% this year even after Read attempted to appease investors with asset sales and refocusing the British phone company’s business.

    Read: Vodafone is an MBA case study of messed-up M&A

    The company, which owns JSE-listed Vodacom Group, agreed to sell a stake in its Frankfurt-listed Vantage Towers business to a private equity consortium last month.

    Read will remain an adviser to the board until the end of March, the company said.  — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP

