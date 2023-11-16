Sweet Swedish metal – Volvo C40 Recharge driven

Volvo’s entry into the realm of compact crossovers is significant. It keeps the Swedish brand competitive next to its German rivals Audi, BMW and Mercedes. Volvo has a reputation for offering an alternative and more relaxed approach compared to its German counterparts.

Following the introduction of the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge in South African, the Swedish car maker has expanded its electric vehicle line-up with the stylish new C40 Recharge. This model, in the P8 Ultimate variant, boasts an all-wheel-drive twin-motor setup, making it one of the fastest-accelerating Volvo vehicles made.

So, what’s under the bonnet, and is it any good to drive? TechCentral recently put the XC40 Recharge through its paces.

The C40 Recharge, despite its compact crossover design, impresses with its performance

The C40 Recharge, despite its compact crossover design, impresses with its performance. Sporting a robust 300kW electric drivetrain, sleek aesthetics and a luxurious interior, it aims to make a mark in the growing market of electric SUVs.

Powering the C40 Recharge is a substantial 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack, delivering 300kW and 660Nm of torque, resulting in a swift 0-100km/h acceleration of just 4.7 seconds. It offers confident road handling, ample power for overtaking and a balanced driving experience. While by no means not a sports car, it focuses on providing a relaxed and easy driving experience with light steering and a suspension that strikes a balance between comfort and control.

The claimed driving range for the C40 Recharge P8 Ultimate is 444km, although 370km is the maximum distance between recharges in real-world conditions, TechCentral’s testing found.

Google partnership

The entire C40 experience is designed for simplicity. The car operates on a system developed in partnership with Google, meaning Android phones connect seamlessly. It also offers standard Apple CarPlay support for iPhone users.

Regular updates keep Google Maps navigation current, and the car can download your favourite apps. Climate controls and vehicle settings are accessed mainly through the touchscreen, a straightforward process.

Connecting a Samsung device via Android Auto was effortless, and the “Hey Google” voice-operated assistant seamlessly handled on-the-go tasks.

Volvo equips the C40 Recharge with an extensive range of standard driver-assistance features, including automated emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning with lane-keep assistance, and adaptive cruise control with a lane-centring feature in the Ultimate trim.

However, there are some concerns to note: the sloped rear window design, for example, limits visibility, and an unsettling buzzing noise from the information console remains unexplained. While not a universal annoyance, it becomes noticeable in quieter moments. Of course, it could have been a problem only with our review model.

In conclusion, the C40 Recharge impresses with its good-looking design, serene interior ambiance and a quiet electric drivetrain. Volvo has placed a strong emphasis on design, incorporating thoughtful touches with planet-friendly materials.

The C40 Recharge is available as the flagship P8 Ultimate model for just shy of R1.3-million. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media