Volvo EX30: Swedish marque launches its cheapest EV in SA

Volvo has launched one of the most anticipated electric vehicles in South Africa, the EX30, marking a significant move in the country’s electric vehicle market.

This compact SUV is designed to appeal to a wide range of customers, including younger drivers. Its relatively low price compared to other electric models available in South Africa is likely to drive sales in a highly price-sensitive market.

The Swedish brand launched the car on Thursday at an event at Johannesburg’s Victoria Yards.

The EX30 has a minimalist cabin design using natural and recycled materials

Pricing starts at R775 900.

The car offers a premium compact electric SUV at a similar cost to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles of similar size.

Various configurations are on offer, including different powertrains, battery options and trim levels.

The EX30 boasts impressive performance and safety features, with options ranging from a fast-accelerating 315kW twin-motor “Performance” model to a long-range 200kW single-motor option capable of covering up to 476km on a single charge.

Inside, the EX30 has a minimalist cabin design using natural and recycled materials, along with a high-end infotainment system powered by Google.

With the EX30, Volvo is hoping to solidify its early market lead in South Africa’s EV market while making EVs more accessible to a wider audience.

Pricing

EX30 Core Single Motor – R775 900

EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range – R865 900

EX30 Plus Twin Motor Performance – R935 900

EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended Range – R965 900

The car comes with a five-year or 100 000km warranty and maintenance plan. — (c) 2024 NewsCentral Media