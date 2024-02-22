Takealot building huge new distribution centre in KZN

Takealot has announced plans for a massive new distribution centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Construction of the site at The Brickworks – a 388-acre logistics park being developed by Investec Property at the old Corobrik factory site – will create thousands of jobs, Takealot said in a statement on Thursday.

The Brickworks development has received enthusiastic support from the eThekwini municipality as it will transform the region into a logistics hub, the e-retail group said.

The new facility will bolster same-day and next-day delivery and collect capabilities for Takealot shoppers

It will play a key role in the supply-chain potential of the province, as the site has been designed to fuel a more connected economy for the country and drive direct growth for KZN, it added.

The Brickworks is situated on one of the last remaining infill portions of land in the rapidly expanding northern corridor of the greater eThekwini metropolitan area, envisaged as one of South Africa’s logistics strongholds. More than 20 000 jobs will be created in phases 1, 2 and 3, according to independent development analyst Jeffery McCarthy.

The first phase of the Takealot development will cover about 43 000sq m, with an additional 20 000sq m reserved for future expansion.

The distribution centre is being constructed using environmental and energy-saving technologies, including solar power. Translucent panels installed on the sides of the building will allow natural light into the building and reduce the need for artificial lighting, while an underground attenuation tank will reduce the impact of flooding during heavy rainfall.

Security

Takealot Group executive chair Mamongae Mahlare said: “The new facility will bolster same-day and next-day delivery and collect capabilities for Takealot shoppers living in KZN.”

The Brickworks tenants are safeguarded by a security ecosystem which includes intelligence, security infrastructure barriers, the latest technology and on-ground manpower. “A highly skilled security management team has structured operations into various optimal and effective transversal units, while the precinct’s commanding officers have South African Police Service and military experience,” said Investec Property joint CEO David Rosmarin.

The KZN Takealot distribution centre is planned for completion in July, with operation commencing by October. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media