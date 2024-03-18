Dream team: the fibre/UPS combo you never knew you needed

It started with power cuts. Then it was water cuts. Now? Even the internet cuts.

South Africa is truly a land like no other. Amid the majestic beauty, the wonderful climate, the landscapes, the food and the occasional world title (not for you, Proteas), there are challenges scattered like diamonds in Kimberley (if only London would take them from us, too).

When put as concisely as the list above, our numerous problems read like the beginning of an apocalypse movie. Times are tough, heroes are few (and not named Steenhuisen), and running a business is near impossible – but what if it didn’t have to be?

Superman is useless around Kryptonite – and what’s the point of super-fast fibre if it doesn’t work during outages?

What if there was a dynamic duo, a “dream team”, capable of swooping in and saving the day? What if productivity and connectivity could be rolled into a single bundle, capable of spreading work, fun and sanity in equal measure?

Batman and Robin. The Lone Ranger and Tonto. Bheki Cele and hats. We’ve seen many powerful combinations over the years – but this latest one from Vox promises to be a gamechanger.

Enter the Vox Fibre UPS Combo: the Dream Team you never knew existed.

Let’s start with fibre to the home – the Superman of connectivity.

You know the saying: change is inevitable, except from a vending machine.

Beacon of stability

Just as remote working transitioned from “the new normal” to “normal”, hybrid and full-time office environments are being phased back in. Yes, just like stage 6, they’ve come back the very moment you thought they were gone for good – forcing many employees to brave traffic, the morning rush, 94.7 and a minibus in the yellow lane once again. This means more time spent commuting, thinking of new forms of vulgarity, time around the water cooler and wiping down the inside of the office microwave – and less valuable time at your desk with minimal interruptions.

As such, the need for high-speed fibre to the home becomes glaringly apparent, particularly with regard to the impact of load shedding. As power outages disrupt traditional workflows and threaten productivity, FTTH serves as a beacon of stability, providing reliable internet connectivity regardless of external challenges. With its lightning-fast speeds and steadfast reliability, FTTH enables seamless collaboration and communication, ensuring that teams can work efficiently and effectively whether they’re in the office or working from the comfort of their homes.

Amid the uncertainties of load shedding and the evolving nature of remote work, investing in high-speed fibre to the home offers businesses a competitive edge and a pathway to future success. By laying the foundation for seamless connectivity and collaboration, FTTH empowers teams (and individuals) to navigate the complexities of the hybrid work environment with confidence. With FTTH as the backbone of your connectivity strategy, you’re able to weather the storm of load shedding and instead embrace the opportunities of remote work, driving productivity and innovation in an ever-changing world.

Ah, UPS. A device so good, we wish we made a Kusile-sized one.

In a world ravaged by rolling outages and power cuts, the only consistency is the inconsistency with which we have working electricity. When the power goes, it takes more than just lights and a penny for the swear jar with it. You lose time, connectivity, a little bit of sanity and a lot of productivity.

Even with the fastest line speed in the world, it’s as useful as a car guard in a gated complex without power to keep it running (not that it deters them). A UPS device, however, ensures you’re connected and eradicates the need to delve into the more colourful parts of your vocabulary when you’re cut off mid-meeting. With seamless changeovers (simple form: your Internet doesn’t drop for a second when the power goes off) and up to four hours of uptime – you can finish that e-mail, send a second one and run your business exactly as normal.

Why just provide awesome fibre when you can save livelihoods, brain cells and possibly a marriage or two?

Still with us?

We’re offering a Fibre and UPS Combo deal for all our new FTTH sign-ups (think a Streetwise Two, but better, faster and less greasy). Sign up for any FTTH package and add a UPS device for only R69pm* extra. That’s it. That’s the pitch.

So, what more could you want, really?

Internet? Check. Reliable power supply? Check. The ability to work (or watch movies – we don’t judge) while your neighbours cuss? We have you covered.

We’re not just selling products. We’re selling a million ways to benefit you, your home, and probably your business. Because why just provide awesome fibre when you can save livelihoods, brain cells and possibly a marriage or two along the way?

