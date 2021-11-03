Watch | Webinar: Achieving cyber safety in an OT/IT converged world

In this on-demand webinar, the teams from Skybox Security and Claroty unpack cyber safety in an OT/IT converged world.

With increased borderless networking, the need to have visibility across hybrid networks that stretch across traditional IT infrastructure, physical network infrastructure, software-defined networking, OT networks and multi-cloud network domains is paramount for organisations.

With the potential for exposure and the criticality of services at stake, it’s no wonder OT networks have become such an attractive target to adversaries.

OT environments have typically focused on managing operational risk to maximise availability and reliability. As such, the objectives of IT teams in charge of cyber-risk management have not aligned with those of engineers overseeing OT systems and devices.

Skybox Security integrations with leading OT security platforms such as Claroty to give organisations with ICS and Scada systems a way to gain crucial visibility across the hybrid IT/OT environment.

