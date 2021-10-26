Watch | Why your business should consider Huawei Cloud

Technologically innovative, Huawei Cloud, through its world-class hybrid cloud and open ecosystem, helps organisations of every size and in every industry test and run their entire development and production systems on the public cloud, to ensure they can make full use of public resources.

Brought to you by Pinnacle, South Africa’s leading ICT distributor, the future-orientated Huawei Cloud offers reliable, secure and cost-effective cloud and AI services.

Huawei Cloud is a culmination of more than 30 years of expertise in ICT infrastructure products and solutions, to ensure that customers can build exactly what they need to run their operations smoothly, efficiently and securely, with building block-like ease. Huawei is committed to providing stable, secure, reliable and sustainable cloud services to help companies of all sizes grow in the intelligent world.

Complementing the tech giant’s already wide range of best-in-class offerings, the inclusive AI strategy from Huawei Cloud allows businesses to get exactly what they need, and at a price point that doesn’t break the bank. With Huawei Cloud, organisations can efficiently make easy use of cutting-edge technologies, while resting assured that their business remains completely safe and secure throughout the entire lifecycle.

Huawei Cloud also built a unified O&M tool platform to supercharge productivity in O&M efforts. The O&M and security management processes passed world-recognised certifications such as PCI-DSS, ISO20000, ISO 27001, ISO 27018, CSA STAR Gold Certification, SOC, Trusted Cloud Service and International Common Criteria EAL 3+ Certification. Huawei Cloud continues to build its strong presence across the globe with more than 44 availability zones located across 23 geographical regions, ranging from Hong Kong and Russia to Thailand and South Africa.

Watch the video above to learn more, or for more information visit www.pinnacle.co.za/pinnacle-cloud.