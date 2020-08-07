Watch | Webinar: Dealing with your most pressing cybersecurity threats - TechCentral

Where do your most pressing vulnerabilities lie today, what will they be tomorrow, and how do you prioritise addressing them?

Join Performanta senior solutions consultant, Gerhard Swart and Check Point head of security engineering for Africa Matan Burstein for this informative webinar, hosted this week by TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has rushed businesses into digital transformation, with migration to the cloud becoming the number one priority – with speed of migration very often coming at the cost of security. It has also exposed critical infrastructure to insecure remote access through sudden and unplanned work-from-home environments.

Swart helped attendees fully understand a 360° cybersecurity framework – how to establish one, mapping security controls, projected outcomes and building a full security operations centre.

‘Grudge purchase’

Burstein mapped the global and South African cyberthreat, and how the pandemic has not only opened organisations up to new vulnerabilities, but has forced CIOs to reprioritise existing ones, and start planning for a work environment that will likely embrace a permanent or hybrid remote working environment.

South African companies are over three times more likely than the rest of the world to suffer a cyberattack, Check Point research shows. Yet many companies still view security as a “grudge purchase” and many organisations only prioritise the spend after a successful attack.

This webinar equips IT professionals with the necessary data and protocols to begin securing their organisations while remaining agile and acting swiftly.