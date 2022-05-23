WhatsApp is dropping support for these older devices

WhatsApp plans to drop support for several older Apple iPhone devices, WABetaInfo reported at the weekend.

The Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging platform will soon no longer support iOS 10 or 11 from October. Devices that will see their support end include the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.

Support for these operating systems and devices will end on 24 October, WABetaInfo, which is a reliable source of news on WhatsApp, said.

Users still on iOS 10 or 11 will need to update to at least iOS 12 before October if they want to keep using WhatsApp. But that leaves iPhone 5 and 5c users in the lurch as iOS 12 is not available for these devices, WABetaInfo said.

To be fair, given that the iPhone 5c is almost nine years old and the iPhone 5 is months away from being a decade old, users of these devices have had a good run with them.

iOS 12, meanwhile, will run on the iPhone 5S, 6/6 Plus, 6S/6S Plus, SE (1st generation), 7/7 Plus, 8/8 Plus, X, XS/XS Max and XR. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media