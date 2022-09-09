White paper: How to choose the best unified communications platform

The world around us is constantly changing. Business requirements are changing, too, and chances are great that organisations now require a wider variety of communication needs for a workforce made up of various generations, situations and destinations, each preferring a different medium of communication. Voice alone, be it fixed, mobile or a combination of fixed and mobile, will no longer cut it.

In addition, and even more important than how employees in the organisation connect with each other, is how the outside world seeks to interact with the organisation. External stakeholders interface differently with different departments and internal stakeholders, so it would make sense that the business communication needs are determined more broadly by a team of subject matter experts that understand each stakeholder.

The role of business communication management in this digital age must, therefore, strategically include the CIO, customer service, sales and marketing, and a person charged with communication. The collaborative role of the business communication management team has become a strategic one that directly contributes to sustainability and profitability of the organisation.

It entails finding and implementing a solution that replaces legacy systems with something that does it all in terms of meeting every communication need, internal and external to the organisation, in the most cost-effective way possible. Furthermore, the selected solution should help improve efficiencies, encourage collaborative teamwork, and introduce a level of flexibility that makes the organisation attractive from a talent attraction and retention perspective.

To embark on this journey of digital transformation, the team needs to be in touch with all the latest developments in business telecommunications technology. Even if the decision to leave their legacy telephony system behind has already been made, with so much out there to digitally transform to, it can all be pretty daunting. To help you with your decision, we have put together this Unified Communications White Paper, which addresses the following:

Evolution of the role charged with managing business communications

Unified communications market overview in South Africa

Benefits of UCaaS

Building your strategy for enterprise UC

Top UC features to look for

Conclusion

