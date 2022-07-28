Interview: Why Dell’s next-gen PowerEdge servers change the game

There are big technological changes happening in the sometimes arcane world of server computing, as Pinnacle ICT’s Ricky Pereira and Peter van der Merwe reveal in this episode of the podcast.

Pereira, who is Pinnacle’s Dell Enterprise product manager, and Van der Merwe, a pre-sales engineer, unpack the new range of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and the innovations these workhorses are bringing to a data centre near you.

Pereira unpacks why these 15th-generation PC servers from Dell are game changers, including:

New CPUs from Intel (latest-generation Xeon) and AMD (latest-generation Epyc) and what they can do;

More cores, resulting in better performance, including in virtualisation – and why this is important;

Improvements to memory and storage;

Faster connectivity with new network controllers;

Liquid cooling as an option, and why this traditionally gamer-focused technology is headed into server farms;

Upgraded Raid controllers; and

The automation of configurations for faster deployment and support.

The two also discuss the security enhancements that the PowerEdge servers bring to enterprises, and how support and service offerings to the market have been improved.

