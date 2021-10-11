Why it’s time to join foldable smartphone revolution

Samsung has just released two instantly iconic foldable devices, designed to be in a class of their own and destined to be owned by people who themselves are expressions of bold and revolutionary thinking.

The new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G offer game-changing technology, unlike any device you currently own. This is giving South Africans a myriad reasons to upgrade to a foldable device.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, which is a smartphone, tablet and PC all in one, includes the option of the world-first S Pen1 support on a foldable device, with the S Pen Foldable edition and S Pen Pro designed to enhance the device’s infinite possibilities.

Combined with its pioneering uninterrupted main screen for enhanced productivity, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is the ultimate device to maximise every moment. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s new, larger and customisable cover screen and 120Hz seamless performance, along with bold new colours and accessories, make it the ultimate balance between style and function.

Upgrade to Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Unfold a better workstation. Featuring next-level performance, an immersive 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display and, in a foldable first, a specially reengineered S Pen, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G has been designed to set a new standard for mobile experiences. This is a device designed for on the go activities, work or play. You can do up to three things at once with Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s enhanced multitasking.

Compare, take notes, create, send, schedule and even more. Get it all done faster and stress-free. Not only does it offer users streamlined multitasking and breath-taking viewing experiences, it also features a sleeker and more portable design, making it the ultimate device for watching, working, capturing, playing and connecting.

Upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Unfold a new look. The ideal balance between form and function, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has been designed to provide users with more ways to express themselves. With a larger cover screen to let you do more without needing to open the device, incredible camera features and a sleek, compact design, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is more than a folding phone – it’s a statement. You will turn heads with an iconic design, created to capture your day and the big nights out, and then seamlessly fit back into your pocket.

Both devices also include seamless integration with essential platforms such as Microsoft. That next Teams meeting or Outlook session will feel extraordinarily refreshing on these gravity-defying devices. Click here for more information about the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

¹S Pen sold separately. Only Z Fold3 main screen has S-Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Z Fold3 (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.