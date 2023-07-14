William Mzimba to step down at Vodacom

William Mzimba, head of Vodacom Business in South Africa, is stepping down from the company after a five-year tenure. His last day on the job will be 30 September.

In a statement on Friday, Vodacom confirmed Mzimba’s impending exit, saying he is retiring from the role. A successor will be named in due course, the company said.

“I would like to offer my gratitude to William for his invaluable contribution in growing Vodacom Business, including overseeing Vodacom’s SmartGov initiative, which saw the deployment of smart metering solutions that improved revenue assurance for the municipalities, citizen engagement and smart asset management,” said Vodacom South Africa CEO Sitho Mdlalose in a statement.

“William was instrumental in repositioning Vodacom’s cloud, hosting and security business, where he spearheaded a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services resulting in the creation of Vodacom Amazon Business Group. This further fast-tracked Vodacom’s drive into a fully-fledged multi-cloud provider, which delivers cloud-first solutions.”

During his tenure, Mzimba headed up Vodacom Business enterprise units in Africa where he led a team tasked with driving digital transformation of businesses and governments across several industries and markets, the company said. He also helped expand Vodacom’s internet-of-things offerings. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media