Xerox wins top award from Keypoint Intelligence

Xerox has been awarded the BLI 2023-2024 Pacesetter Award in Healthcare from Keypoint Intelligence. As the sole winner, Xerox achieved the top overall score among its peers, alongside the best score in the market vision and demonstrated leadership, digital transformation (DX) for health care, and MFP-related software for healthcare categories.

“The demands placed on our healthcare clients have never been greater, including the need to process and communicate high volumes of critical information,” said Tracey Koziol, executive vice-president of global offering solutions and chief product officer for Xerox. “Through digitisation and workflow automation, we help hospitals and healthcare providers with the solutions their teams need to enable better patient outcomes.”

Xerox was celebrated by Keypoint Intelligence analysts for its vision in providing technology solutions and services that improve the efficiency and quality of patient care while reducing costs. The company’s award-winning consulting and managed services for healthcare providers was listed as notable contributions to Xerox’s win and include:

Digital transformation expertise in document capture, content management and workflow automation;

Xerox health records automation services, which streamline the way patient records are stored and accessed;

The innovative Xerox healthcare MFP solution that combines hardware, the Xerox share patient information app, and Kno2 connection to securely share and store patient information from the MFP to EHR (electronic health record) systems which helps coordinate care, reduce costs and improve the patient experience; and

MFPs with high duty cycles that can print on many media types utilised in healthcare settings.

“Between rising costs, staffing shortages, stringent regulations and shrinking reimbursements, healthcare providers of all types are facing pressures on numerous fronts,” said Jamie Bsales, principal analyst in Keypoint Intelligence’s office group.

Products and programmes

“A solutions and services partner needs to understand these challenges and be able to present customised, cost-effective answers to these thorny issues. The results of our study proved that Xerox has the products and programmes to serve the needs of healthcare customers in areas from document imaging and intelligent workflow to digital transformation and health records automation.”

This recognition comes on the heels of Xerox claiming the BLI 2023 Smart Workplace Software Line of the Year Award from Keypoint Intelligence earlier this year.

To learn more about Xerox’s healthcare solutions, click here.

About Xerox

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing a leadership position in office and production print technology, it has expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today’s global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, the differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for its clients. Xerox makes work, work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore the commitment to diversity and inclusion.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognised as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

About BLI Pacesetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab Pacesetter Awards from Keypoint Intelligence recognise those document imaging original equipment manufacturers that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services and key vertical markets.