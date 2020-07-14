ZTE launches first 5G indoor router in South Africa - TechCentral

ZTE, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for mobile broadband and 5G connectivity, has launched its first 5G wireless router, the ZTE 5G Indoor Router MC801A, in South Africa in collaboration with MTN, one of the leading telecoms carriers in South Africa.

ZTE 5G Indoor Router MC801A supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 access technology, which allows multiple users to access the 5G network at the same time. This 5G indoor router will allow customers to access 5G in all 5G coverage areas of South Africa. The Smart ANT smart antenna algorithm allows the ZTE MC801A to select better signals independently.

The ZTE 5G Indoor Router MC801A supports both NSA & SA 5G networks and the router is compatible with 4G and 5G mainstream standards.The device allows consumers to enjoy ultra-fast 5G networks and rich 5G services and advantages, such as less congestion, reduced video buffering, continuous HD video streaming and more consistent connectivity.

ZTE is actively engaged in, and at the forefront of, 5G commercialisation and we are market-ready with our end-to-end solutions

By virtue of its stunning design, the ZTE 5G Indoor Router MC801A obtained the iF Design Award in 2019. With its high speed, low latency, wide coverage and accessibility, it not only brings the ultimate user experience to the traditional mobile broadband field, the device also accelerates the application of 5G technology in the Internet of vehicles, smart grid, intelligent manufacturing and the Internet of things.

“ZTE is actively engaged in, and at the forefront of, 5G commercialisation and we are market-ready with our end-to-end solutions,” said Bob Zhou, MD of ZTE South Africa. “ZTE will provide consumers with a series of diversified 5G terminal devices, including the 5G smartphone, 5G indoor router, 5G outdoor router, 5G mobile Wi-Fi router, 5G Ethernet box and 5G module. Our key objective is to empower the near-future connected life and accelerate digital transformation.”

Pioneer in 5G

As a pioneer in the 5G ecosystem, ZTE has been collaborating with leading partners to accelerate the commercialisation of 5G terminals. To date, ZTE worked in the 5G terminal arena with more than 20 carriers worldwide.

“We are confident that we have built a strong foundation to grow and support our 5G ecosystem. Partnering with ZTE on 5G devices is an integral part in delivering an exceptional experience for our customers,” said MTN South Africa chief consumer officer Mapula Bodibe.

The ZTE 5G Indoor Router MC801A is now available in MTN stores. Starting from R599/month, you can now stream up to 10 times faster than 4G and fibre networks.