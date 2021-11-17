Amazon in showdown with Visa over high card fees

Amazon.com said on Wednesday it would stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK from next year due to the high fees charged by the payment processor for transactions.

“As a result of Visa’s continued high cost of payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of 19 January 2022,” an Amazon spokesman said in a statement.

Amazon customers can still use Visa debit cards, Mastercard and Amex credit cards, and Eurocard, the company said in a note to its customers.

Merchants have long fought with payment processors over transaction fees. A Kroger unit in 2019 stopped accepting Visa’s credit cards, citing excessive fees.

Visa did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. — Reported by Bhargav Acharya and Maria Ponnezhath, (c) 2021 Reuters