Apple unveils 5G-powered iPhone SE, iPad Air models

Apple introduced 5G versions of its low-end iPhone SE and iPad Air tablet, kicking off what’s likely to be its biggest year yet for new product releases.

Apple unveiled the devices during a virtual event on Tuesday that it called “Peek performance”.

The event was the first of what’s expected to be several product launches this year, with Apple also readying Macs and iPads, as well the iPhone 14 and new smartwatches. It also may preview its first mixed augmented- and virtual-reality headset later this year.

The new iPhone is Apple’s first update to the SE line since 2020. The model, which will continue to come in black, white and red, will have a slightly higher price: US$429, up from $399. But it has 5G network support, a faster A15 processor and other features.

The iPhone SE continues to look similar to the iPhone 8 from 2017, including a home button with Touch ID — rather than the Face ID used by higher-end models. It has a 4.7-inch screen, making it the smallest iPhone available. But the addition of 5G makes the device far more competitive in the marketplace and may help the company to lure Android users and consumers with older iPhones.

Biggest moneymaker

Apple doesn’t break out sales of individual iPhone models, but the smartphone represents its biggest moneymaker overall, bringing in over half of its revenue in the last fiscal year, or about $192-billion.

The SE first debuted in 2016 amid calls for a smaller and cheaper iPhone, and was previously updated at the beginning of the pandemic. On Tuesday, Apple also added new green colour options to the iPhone 13, helping keep that model in the news until the iPhone 14 with an updated design arrives later this year. — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP