Big Cell C recap concluded – here’s what happens next

Blue Label Telecoms, the largest shareholder in Cell C, said it Thursday that the recapitalisation of the mobile operator has finally been completed after years of negotiation.

The news comes after Blue Label concluded “binding long-form agreements) with Cell C and various Cell C financial stakeholders, including certain shareholders and creditors of Cell C”.

All conditions precedent have now been met, Blue Label said in a statement to shareholders.

The recapitalisation was the final and critical pillar of Cell C’s turnaround strategy

“The recapitalisation was the final and critical pillar of Cell C’s turnaround strategy; deleveraging the balance sheet, providing liquidity to operate, and putting the company on a trajectory of growth and long-term sustainability,” said Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson in a separate statement.

However, Cell C’s debt holders took a huge haircut as part of the recap – securing only 20c in the rand of the money they provided.

It comes after Cell C decided to shift away from building its own radio access networks for a more “capex-light” approach, where it relies instead on the infrastructure of partners MTN and Vodacom.

“We are immensely pleased and humbled to have received the support of our many stakeholders, in particular our shareholders, our infrastructure partners who showed belief in our new model, bought into the new business strategy and supported the vision of the turnround and our customers for their patience,” Craigie Stevenson said.

‘Fit for purpose’

“Day one post recap, Cell C will have achieved a significant reduction in the debt of the business to enable us to move forward and make the business more streamlined as a new, reinvigorated and fit-for-purpose entity to compete in the dynamic and changing telecommunications landscape. We are well placed to play in a market that is now made up of infrastructure buyers and sellers,” he added.

He said that the short- and medium-term operational focus for Cell C will be to finish the implementation of the network migration by end-2023 to get to 14 000 outsourced high sites. It will “bring to market innovative product offerings specifically on prepaid, a new way of doing business and the ability to make significant moves in the wholesale business”.

This is the summary of Cell C’s debt restructuring, how it works and what comes next: