Big jump in Covid-19 cases in South Africa - TechCentral

South Africa’s Covid-19 cases have increased to 709 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday. Speaking to SABC on Wednesday morning, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced the latest figures, which increased by 155 cases overnight.

With 64 new cases, Gauteng led the pack of the provinces with the highest increase. The Western Cape came in second with 61 cases. KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State had 11 and 15 new cases, respectively.

Mkhize said government is expecting an increasing in numbers as tests trickle in. According to the minister, the Covid-19 test takes three hours, but it is the moving of specimens between testing centres and labs which maybe causing the delays.

With concerns over the high cost of the Covid-19 test, Mkhize said discussions with the private sector are under way to lower costs. “Nobody should be making a profit off a crisis,” he said. — SANews