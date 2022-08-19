Blue Label expects robust full-year earnings growth

JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms expects to report an improvement of up to 38% in headline earnings per share (Heps) when it publishes financial results next week for the year ended 31 May 2022.

Heps will be between 34% and 38% higher than the 2021 financial year – as much as R1.19, from 86c previously.

Core headline earnings for the year will amount to R1.06-billion, up from R788-million last year.

“On exclusion of the non-recurring income of R214-million in the current year and R47-million in the prior year, core headline earnings from continued operations increased by R131-million, from R716-million to R847-million (18%),” Blue Label said in an update to investors.

“This growth was indicative of a robust trading performance by the group during the year. On exclusion of the non-recurring income in both the current and prior year, earnings per share and headline earnings per share from continued operations increased by 20% and 19%, respectively.”

Blue Label shares were trading hands at R7.15 apiece shortly after markets opened in Johannesburg on Friday. This is near the 52-week high of R7.46.

Year to date, to Thursday’s close, Blue Label shares have appreciated by 37%. Over three years, they are up 114%, though they remain well below their all-time high above R20/share reached in 2016 before the group’s disastrous investment into mobile operator Cell C.

Blue Label will publish its annual results on Thursday, 25 August. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media