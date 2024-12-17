TCS+ | Bolt South Africa doubling down on safety for riders and drivers

The operating environment in South Africa for ride-hailing services like Bolt is fraught with complexity, while the country’s crime problem only contributes to the challenge of getting passengers safely from A to B.

This complexity is compounded by the nuances of operating in different areas. Municipal districts have different permitting requirements, while competitive elements from other transport sector players, like taxi associations, presents further challenges.

Fulfilling a ride request in the Cape Flats at 11pm is a different proposition to one in Sandton at 2pm.

Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa, tells TechCentral’s business technology show, TCS+, about how Bolt is approaching these challenges. He delves into:

The overall problem that Bolt is trying to solve for South Africans;

Bolt’s strategic approach to safety on the platform;

The £100-million investment into safety Bolt has pledged at a global level;

The technological solutions baked into the Bolt app for both drivers and passengers;

The industry-wide collaborations Bolt has undertaken to address safety from an ecosystem perspective;

How drivers and riders are empowered to be safe on the platform;

Feedback from a recent stakeholder engagement meeting held in Cape Town; and

Bolt’s long-term vision for safety in the South African context.

