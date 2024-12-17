Western Cape attracts big new call centre investment

Customer contact solutions specialist Sigma Connected has opened a new facility in Paarl in the Western Cape to provide white-label contact centre services to its customers in the UK, spanning sectors including energy and financial services.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the first phase of the project will create 250 jobs – these are expected to rise to a thousand positions “in the coming years”.

“We are keen to tap into a new pool of talent that’s available in Paarl and bring jobs directly into the local community and surrounding areas where there has been historically high unemployment,” said Justus Fourie, country manager for Sigma Connected Group in the statement.

Sigma’s expansion into Paarl extends the company’s footprint in the Western Cape

Sigma’s expansion into Paarl extends the company’s footprint in the Western Cape, where it employs about 3 500 people in the Cape Town suburbs of Diep River, Woodstock, Retreat and Mitchells Plain.

According to the statement, Sigma was the first global businesses services provider to open a contact centre in a previously disadvantaged community when it unveiled its Mitchells Plain office in 2022.

“We have a successful business model providing complex customer service, collections and complaint support to a variety of industries in the UK, and we want to build on that and not stand still. Bringing jobs to areas like Paarl is important to us as we continue to positively impact people’s lives, underpin local economies and offer real, lasting career opportunities,” said Fourie. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

