Bolt to offer same-day parcel deliveries in Joburg

Uber rival Bolt has launched Bolt Send, a same-day parcel delivery service, in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.

The new service allows customers to send forgotten items, gifts or small parcels quickly, using the Bolt app, the company said on Monday.

Customers can access the service by tapping the parcel icon on the app, similar to the options for scheduled rides.

Bolt does not offer insurance cover for package loss, damage or theft, and the value must be R1 500 or less

The service will be powered by a fleet of fuel-efficient Bajaj Qutes, with both cash and card payments accepted.

Whether sending a parcel or expecting one delivered, customers can use the live in-app tracking system. Bolt plans to add more functionality in the future, including “parcel preview”, where the sender uploads a photo of the parcel to be sent, and the driver can see it prior to accepting the request.

Bolt does not offer insurance cover for package loss, damage or theft, and parcels must be no larger than 60x40x40cm and valued at R1 500 or less.

Uber launched a similar package delivery service in South Africa in 2020, using motorcycles to make deliveries. In March last year, it added Connect Cars to the service, transporting packages up to 80kg as long as they can fit in the boot of a mid-sized sedan.

Restrictions

But, as with the Bolt offering, there are still some basic limitations. The total value of an item or items delivered by car may also not exceed R1 500 and Uber does not offer insurance coverage for package loss, damage or theft.

Users also have to declare that they’re not sending cigarettes, alcohol, drugs, cash, perishable food or beverages, such as raw meat or dairy products, firearms or explosives.

Even over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements are prohibited, as are gift cards and lottery tickets. Drivers can also reject a request or cancel the trip if they don’t feel comfortable.

Packages transported by car are equivalent to an Uber Go trip, which uses smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles. Pricing is not determined according to the weight or size of the package. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media