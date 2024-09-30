Uber Safari launched in South Africa

Uber Technologies has launched Uber Safari in South Africa, offering tourists access to wildlife experiences directly in the ride-hailing app.

The US company said on Monday that Uber Safari will offer a full-day “wildlife adventure” from Cape Townt to the Aquila Private Game Reserve, including a three-hour game drive “to see South Africa’s Big Five animals”.

“Uber Safari is the latest travel experience to launch as part of Uber’s ‘Go Anywhere’ series, following Uber Bubbles in Paris, Uber Balloon in Cappadocia and Uber Boat in Mykonos,” Uber said in a statement. It will be available from 1 October 2024 to 1 February 2025.

“The full day trip includes a pick-up in Cape Town in an Uber Safari-branded vehicle… Upon arrival at Aquila, guests will enjoy a welcome toast and lunch before boarding a traditional safari vehicle with experienced game rangers and field guides.”

$200 flat fee

Uber Safari will run on Fridays and Saturdays, will cost a US$200 (R3 400) flat fee, and can accommodate up to four guests.

Uber Safari will be visible to all riders in South Africa. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

