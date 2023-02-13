Bolton Technical unveils new look for WilsonPro and weBoost signal boosters

Bolton Technical has announced a much anticipated “makeover” to its line of amplifiers.

Wilson Electronics revealed a fresh look for WilsonPro and weBoost amplifiers, aligned with its ongoing rebranding and positioning endeavours in the US. The contemporary design features both ports on the same side, allowing for easier installation.

With top of the range enterprise, office and home cellular signal booster solutions from WilsonPro and vehicle solutions from weBoost, the new line will provide the same powerful signal amplification of the previous range and is Icasa approved.

South Africa’s signal situation

South Africa faces much interference regarding cellular signal. Obstacles include large and open landscapes with great distances between cellphone towers, mountainous terrain, densely populated urban areas, remote outlying regions and, of course, load shedding. While the network providers have tried to ensure the towers stay active during power cuts with backup batteries, they cannot fully recharge with the frequent and persistent blackouts. In some cases, the batteries have been stolen, leaving the tower fully inoperable during load shedding.

A signal booster system may be just what you need to overcome these obstacles and improve your cellphone reception. Bolton Technical has worked closely with its clients to develop customised solutions to these problems. The company offers a turnkey solution, from expert advice to system design and installation, ensuring the most optimised and effective outcome.

Signal booster range for WilsonPro | Bolton Technical South Africa

WilsonPro A500 home signal booster solution

The WilsonPro A500 signal booster solution is the most popular kit for homes. The original design featured a grey casing with a blue and silver plaque, and three spaced out circular lights. The improved look will keep the grey colour but is more structured in shape and has a straight line of lights, giving it a modern and more minimalistic appearance. The refreshed A500 booster has a strong casing and can be mounted on a wall with a bracket or placed on a flat surface like a table or shelf. Both connector ports are now on the same side, allowing for easier installation. With 70dB gain, this signal booster kit will provide stable connectivity in your home. When purchased as a kit from the online store, the customer will still receive the amplifier, an outdoor antenna (Yagi directional or omni-direction antenna), an indoor antenna (ceiling dome antenna or wall panel antenna) and LMR400-equivalent cable with connectors.

WilsonPro A1000 large home and office booster solution

The powerful WilsonPro A1000 Signal Booster solution is ideal for large homes and offices. With 74dB gain, this system can be split and allow for more indoor broadcasting antennas to extend the boosted signal into multiple areas and rooms. The new design is similar in appearance to the new WilsonPro A500 amplifier. However, the updated look is overall black in colour, a stark difference from the deep blue of the older model. This new colour will blend in better to the aesthetic of home and office environments.

The best signal booster for your vehicle | Bolton Technical South Afric

WeBoost Drive AM100-Pro vehicle solution

The most significant change of the range is that of the new weBoost Drive AM100-Pro vehicle kit. The new amplifier features a deep red colour and metallic casing. It has a grille-like pattern designed to displace excess heat for optimal performance. This is notably different from the silver plastic casing of the previous model. This kit includes another refreshed item, the outdoor antenna. The new outdoor antenna has a modern, fin-like shape, and is more robust than the previous 10cm antenna. This kit is perfect for cars, trucks, bakkies and caravans.

For trucks and fleet, the weBoost AM100-Pro can be paired with the Bolton Technical trucker antenna, The Bolton Blade. The antenna is robust and ideal for long-distance travel.

The new range of WilsonPro and weBoost signal boosters is scheduled to arrive at the beginning of February and will be available from the Bolton Technical South Africa online store. For advice on the best cellular signal solution for your situation, call or e-mail Bolton’s local customer support team for expert advice.