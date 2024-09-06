Bookmarks | The Mac mini is about to get a huge overhaul

These are the articles, podcasts and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Bluetooth 6.0 arrives with new features and improved efficiency for wireless connectivity: Bluetooth Core Specification version 6.0 introduces new functionality and enhancements to existing features. However, the standout feature of this release appears to be a new option called Bluetooth Channel Sounding. More on TechSpot . TS

Apple’s most affordable Mac is about to get a lot more exciting: Apple is planning a major redesign of the Mac mini, its first since 2010. The new model will be smaller, potentially resembling the Apple TV, but could be taller. It will feature M4 and M4 Pro chips, with more RAM options and five USB-C ports, and it will retain Ethernet and HDMI connections. USB-A ports are being removed. We can’t wait to see it. Read more on 9to5Mac . DM

Mark Zuckerberg will never win: Mark Zuckerberg seems to enjoy playing politics. The only problem is that he doesn’t appear to be any good at it. Read more in The Atlantic . DM

After seeing Wi-Fi network named ‘Stinky’, Navy found hidden Starlink dish on US warship: Government IT can be a huge bummer. With the restrictions, some government workers occasionally take IT into their own hands with creative but unauthorised solutions. Like with the USS Manchester warship, crew members decided secretly to bolt a Starlink terminal to the ship. Read more on Ars Technica . TS

Half of marketers plan to cut spending on X ads: Nearly half of European and North American marketers plan to cut ad spending on Elon Musk’s X in 2025, citing declining trust and concerns about brand safety. Under Musk’s leadership, trust in the platform has fallen to just 12%. Read more in The Next Web . DM

Once the envy of the world, Germany’s car brands now weigh heavily on its struggling economy: The transition from internal combustion engines to battery-electric vehicles has hit traditionally dominant car manufacturers hard. In Germany, the effects are spilling over to the broader economy. Read more on CNBC News . NN