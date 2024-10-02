Bookmarks | Windows 11 24H2 is here

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 48 hours.

Windows 11 24H2, the biggest update in two years, is rolling out: Windows 11 24H2, the biggest update to Microsoft’s desktop operating system in two years, starts rolling out today. It introduces new features such as Energy Saver, Wi-Fi 7 support, enhanced Quick Settings and improved compatibility for AI-driven PCs. For select devices, advanced features like enhanced Photos app and generative AI in Paint will be available. It’s a phased roll-out for Windows 11 users. Read more on Ars Technica . DM

US man jailed for cloning giant sheep for trophy hunting: Cloning is a divisive subject. For some, the benefits of being able to create organs for patients in need of transplants or even revive extinct species are overshadowed by the notion that humanity should not play God. Now, a Montana man may be playing the devil himself, cloning the world’s largest sheep and selling the clones off for trophy hunting. Read more on BBC News . NN

South African economy rides coalition’s positivity wave: President Cyril Ramaphosa recently expressed optimism about economic reforms during a meeting in New York. This as South African shares surged, boosted by improvements in power and transport issues and the coalition government’s positive outlook. Investor confidence is rising, with consumer sentiment returning to pre-Covid levels. The recent interest rate cut and reduced power cuts are seen as key drivers of this economic recovery. Read more on Semafor . DM

Microsoft kills HoloLens 2, with no plans for a follow up device: Microsoft is discontinuing production of its HoloLens 2 augmented reality headset and has no plans for a successor. Customers can still purchase remaining stock, and support with critical updates will continue until 2028. The original HoloLens will stop receiving updates in December 2024. Microsoft had already cancelled HoloLens 3 plans in 2022, signalling the end of its mixed reality hardware ambitions. Read more on Engadget . DM

Windows 10’s 10-year anniversary: 6 reasons it was an insane idea: It’s hard to believe, but Windows 10 is already 10 years old. This article has a look back at issues like frequent updates disrupting work, the forced bundling of apps, intrusive notifications and the complexity of managing privacy settings. Read more on XDA Developers . DM

Croissant debuts a cross-posting app for Threads, BlueSky and Mastodon: Croissant, a new app, offers a solution for cross-posting to BlueSky, Mastodon and Threads. Created by Ben McCarthy and Aaron Vegh and costing US$2.99/month, it simplifies multi-platform posting for casual users, unlike pricier tools aimed at businesses. While convenient, it’s questionable how long such tools will be necessary, as platforms like Mastodon and Threads are working towards integration. Read more on TechCrunch . DM

Hurricane Helene will send shockwaves through semiconductor industry: The closure of a flooded high-purity quartz mine in the western part of North Carolina due to torrential downpours from Hurricane Helene threatens to throttle the supply of the mineral for chip makers worldwide. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). NN

Employees at Assassin’s Creed maker Ubisoft urged to strike following new RTO policy: Tensions continue to rise within the tech sector as management and employees clash over return-to-office policies. Videogame giant Ubisoft, best known for its Assassin’s Creed franchise, is embroiled in a labour dispute following the French company’s plan to implement a three-day, in-office workweek. Read more on Forbes (soft paywall). TS

AI coding assistants do not boost productivity or prevent burnout, study finds: Developers were supposed to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the generative AI hype as special tools made churning out code faster and easier. But according to a recent study from Uplevel, a firm that analyses coding metrics, the productivity gains aren’t materialising, at least not yet. More on TechSpot . TS

Taiwan National Science Council believes China is 10 years behind TSMC: Wu Cheng-wen, the head of Taiwan’s National Science Council, believes mainland China’s semiconductor industry is more than a decade behind Taiwan’s. While some believe Taiwan’s chip sector is only three years ahead, Wu Cheng-wen says that as TSMC advances to 2nm nodes, its China-based peer can barely produce 7nm chips. But there is a significant catch. More on Tom’s Hardware . TS

Microsoft Paint is getting Photoshop-like generative AI fill and erase features: Microsoft is bringing some new AI-powered Paint and Photos features to Copilot Plus PCs that could make creatives less reliant on more powerful image editing software. Generative Fill and Generative Erase, which appear to be heavily inspired by similar AI tools in Adobe Photoshop, are being introduced to Paint, allowing users to precisely add or remove objects in their images. Read more on The Verge . TS