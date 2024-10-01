Bookmarks | For the first time since 1882, UK will have no coal-fired power plants

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

For the first time since 1882, UK will have no coal-fired power plants: The UK is closing its last coal-fired power plant, Ratcliffe-on-Soar, marking the end of coal use since its first station in 1882. Government policies, carbon pricing, and a shift to renewables and natural gas drove coal’s decline. The UK aims for net-zero emissions by 2050. That’s not bad going for the country that invented coal-fired power generation. Read more on Ars Technica . DM

Apple’s rumoured smart display may arrive in 2025 running new homeOS: Apple is reportedly set to release its first smart display in 2025, running a new operating system called homeOS, based on tvOS. Two versions are planned: a low-end display for basic tasks like FaceTime and smart home controls, and a high-end variant with a robotic arm for screen tilting, possibly costing more than US$1 000. The cheaper model might debut in 2024, followed by the premium version in 2026. Both will feature Apple Intelligence as part of the user experience. Read more on Engadget . DM

India shuts down the internet far more than any other country: India has set a record for the highest number of internet shutdowns globally, often citing security concerns. These shutdowns, which disproportionately impact marginalised communities and disrupt daily life, have sparked widespread criticism. Activists argue that such measures harm democracy and digital rights, while the government maintains they are necessary for maintaining law and order. Read more on Rest of World . DM

Viettel subsidises 4G feature phones for 700 000 2G subscribers: Vietnamese operator Viettel is subsidising 4G feature phones for 700 000 2G-only subscribers to help them transition to 4G ahead of the government’s planned shutdown of 2G networks. The initiative will cost the equivalent of R210-million and targets users in mountainous regions. We wonder if South African operators might consider this. Read more on Developing Telecoms . DM

Mazda’s $10 subscription for remote start sparks backlash after killing open-source option: Mazda recently surprised customers by requiring them to sign up for a subscription to keep certain services. Previously, the Japanese car maker offered connected services, including features like remote start, without needing a subscription. More on Carscoops . TS

Breakthrough bendable 32-bit microprocessor costs less than a buck to make: British start-up Pragmatic Semiconductor has unveiled a 32-bit microprocessor that can run machine-learning models while also being bendable, all for under a dollar. Named Flex-RV, this chip is based on the open standard Risc-V architecture and utilises an entirely different material to achieve its highly adaptable design. More on TechSpot . TS

The asteroid hunters: how new technology will help save Earth from a catastrophic collision: Space agencies worldwide are on a continual quest to identify potential “planet killers”, asteroids over 1km wide that could destroy life on Earth if they collided with the planet. The anti-asteroid arsenal includes a giant, 3 200-megapixel camera the size of a car and deploying nuclear weapons for deflection. Read more on The Guardian . NN