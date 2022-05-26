BT, MTN Business form strategic alliance in Africa

BT and MTN Business have announced a strategic alliance that will offer world-class security and communications services to business customers across Africa.

New and existing MTN Business customers will get access to a raft of solutions, including cloud-based security and consultancy, managed connectivity, and voice services, which will be delivered seamlessly as part of MTN’s Enterprise portfolio, meeting local regulatory and compliance requirements.

The two leading operators will collaborate closely to enhance each other’s strengths. Customers will benefit from BT’s leading-edge technology combined with MTN’s strong presence on the ground and proximity to customers.

The first offering by BT and MTN will be a security operations centre or SOC service

The first offering by BT and MTN will be a security operations centre (SOC) service, which will allow customers consistently to monitor and improve their cybersecurity while preventing, detecting, analysing and responding to cybersecurity incidents. The new service is based on BT’s cloud-based Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) service, which combines the leading technologies with BT’s unparalleled track record in securing leading global organisations.

With a subscription-based model that requires no capital investment, and BT’s accredited security team providing 24×7 monitoring and in-life support, the service will be scaled up and available immediately to MTN’s existing and new customers. The partnership is evidence of MTN Business’s ongoing drive to provide digital solutions, world-class services and innovation to businesses across the continent.

UCC solutions

MTN will also tap into BT’s wide range of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions, including the provision of wholesale voice, Microsoft Teams voice and global SIP solutions.

Alessandro Adriani, indirect sales director at BT, said: “The world’s leading banks, healthcare providers, energy companies and governments put their trust in BT to connect and secure their operations. We look forward to working with MTN to bring the same cutting-edge services and solutions to businesses across the African continent.”

“MTN Business continues to deliver innovative solutions to ensure the benefits of the digital economy are expanded to more people and entities across Africa. As this growth happens, however, it is imperative to manage risk. MTN Business is excited about the potential this alliance has to offer and is committed to providing solutions that ensure businesses thrive in the digital economy of the future,” said MTN chief enterprise business officer Wanda Matandela.

About MTN South Africa

Launched in 1994, MTN South Africa is a subsidiary of MTN Group, a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE in South Africa under the share code “MTN”. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress. Find MTN on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About BT

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Enterprise and Global are our UK and international business-focused units respectively; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary, which wholesales fixed-access infrastructure services to its customers — over 650 communication providers across the UK.

For the year ended 31 March 2022, BT Group’s reported revenue was £20.85-billion with reported profit before taxation of £1.96-billion.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.bt.com/about.