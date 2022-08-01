Businesses can now access essential software tools via the FNB App

FNB Connect, through its Service Provider Value added Services business, has extended its software vouchers to more business clients.

This includes Microsoft 365 Business Standard, predominantly used by businesses, as well as market leading antivirus software such as McAfee, Kaspersky and Norton, all available through the FNB App.

Moreover, given the increased cost of doing businesses, clients can conveniently use their eBucks to purchase the software vouchers at a discounted rate.

Bradwin Roper, CEO of FNB Connect, says that with the “success of the software vouchers on our platform to our retail clients launched in November 2021, to date just short of 100 000 software vouchers have been purchased and we are now extending these software vouchers to our commercial clients”.

Businesses can also purchase and send software vouchers to other parties via the FNB App. All purchased software vouchers are stored within the app and can be redeemed at their convenience.

“Many businesses have become accustomed to using Microsoft 365 for its numerous benefits, including improving efficiency among employees, easy licensing, larger mailbox storage as well as cloud services to securely store and access their data on the go,” says Andiswa Bata, co-head of SME at FNB.

“Furthermore, with more businesses adopting a hybrid working model as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, working remotely through software such as Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams has become the norm.”

Convenience

Says Roper: “The software vouchers will provide value and added convenience to our clients, enabling them to access a wide range of services on a single, trusted digital platform. Furthermore, we are working hard to bring in more partners who can help us to diversify our vouchers and coupon solutions by introducing more relevant solutions needed by our customers.”

“As more small businesses migrate to digital channels, having the best antivirus programs to remain protected against malware and other cyberthreats, has never been more important. As result, we have made the best antivirus software in the market available to our business clients,” says Bata.

Businesses can purchase software vouchers by logging into the app. They then select the “buy” tab, “vouchers” and “online tab”, choose the desired voucher, pay from their bank account or with eBucks, enter their e-mail address, and confirm their details.