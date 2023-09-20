Capitec Connect cuts data prices: 10GB for R199

Capitec’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is the latest to challenge South Africa’s mobile incumbents with a cut-price prepaid data plan.

Capitec Connect said on Wednesday that it now offers a 10GB prepaid bundle for R199. That’s “50% less than industry rates”, it claimed.

Capitec launched Capitec Connect in 2022 and has issued more than a million Sim cards since then – although it did not say how many of those are active subscribers. It roams on Cell C’s network – which, in turn, relies on MTN for last-mile connectivity.

Francois Viviers, group executive of marketing and communications at Capitec, said in a statement that the 10GB plan is a response to changing customer needs in a challenging economy.

“Clients that use large amounts of data within a month do not need non-expiry but value lower prices on large bundles,” said Viviers. “We’ve met this need with the new 10GB prepaid bundle to provide much-needed relief in ensuring more people stay connected without adding strain on their budgets.”

TechCentral has asked Capitec for information about data expiry on the new plan and will update this article once feedback is received.