South African Volvo drivers can now watch YouTube in their cars

Volvo has made Amazon Prime Video and YouTube available for streaming via its in-car entertainment systems – but only when the vehicle is stationary.

The new features, which are being launched in South Africa and many other markets around the world, are meant to allow video streaming to the fill up gaps when people are sitting in their vehicles, such as when a parent is waiting to pick up a child at school or when taking a break on a long drive.

“Adding access to services such as Prime Video and YouTube in our cars bolsters the continuously growing list of software and applications to make lives for our drivers better,” said Erik Severinson, global head of new car programmes at Volvo, in a statement on Wednesday. “We are delivering on our promise of building cars that grow with our customers over time.”

The Swedish vehicle manufacturer offers built-in Google app services, which include the Google Play store, to its markets globally (with the exception of China, South Korea and Vietnam). Users outside of the excluded markets can download Prime Video from Google Play. YouTube will be downloaded automatically as part of an over-the-air update.

"Access to video streaming will only be available when the car is fully stationary," Volvo emphasised.