Cell C to overhaul its core IT systems to support strategy pivot

Cell C said on Wednesday that it is “transforming” its core business support system (BSS) as it pivots from being a traditional telecommunications operator to what it calls a “digital lifestyle company”.

The BSS transformation project, which is being led by Chinese equipment vendor Huawei, is aimed at “providing end users with an enhanced digital experience, allowing Cell C to evolve from a traditional mobile service provider to a modern technology company”, Cell C said in a statement.

The overhaul of the operator’s core IT systems are aimed at making them more flexible and capable of delivering “digital services and customer experience improvements”.

Cell C has commissioned Huawei to deploy a “cloud-native BSS solution” across its different business lines and customer segments.

“Cell C is moving away from being a pure telco to a techco provider, and customer centricity is pivotal to this future,” said CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson in the statement.

“Our IT systems need to be able to support us in this journey as we become a digital business with simpler business flows. This means removing complexities from our user journeys and being able to respond better to our customers’ needs.”

The move to overhaul the company’s BSS platform comes just weeks after Cell C concluded a recapitalisation of its balance sheet, led by largest shareholder Blue Label Telecoms. Cell C described the recap is the “final and critical pillar” of its turnaround strategy, one that has put it on “a trajectory of growth and long-term sustainability”. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media