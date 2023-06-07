Choose the right partner when buying new laptops

In the ever-evolving world of technology, choosing the right laptop is key for individuals and businesses alike. However, the process of selecting a new laptop involves more than just looking at lists of specs and features.

It also involves finding the right channel partner to facilitate the purchase. A channel partner serves as a vital conduit between the laptop vendor and the end-user, and the importance cannot be underestimated.

One of the key advantages of choosing the right partner is the expertise and in-depth knowledge of the products. Partners work closely with vendors, gaining extensive knowledge about the products and solutions they offer.

Pinnacle has spent years building and perfecting the brand offering to meet the needs of the market

And partners provide crucial insights and guidance, helping resellers to ensure their customers make informed decisions based on their unique requirements.

Given their expertise, channel partners can help by identifying the most suitable laptops based on factors such as performance, features and budget.

Pinnacle ICT, which recently celebrated its 30th birthday, has spent years building and perfecting the brand offering to meet the needs of the dynamic ICT market, a strategy shared with one of its tier-1 vendors, HP.

With Pinnacle ICT’s focus on SMEs and the larger corporate market, HP’s range of commercial devices has proven to be a great fit due to the robust, secure and stylish design.

The elite family

When investing in a high-end business laptop, users can look at the HP ProBook and the HP EliteBook. Both units are impressively powerful devices, with the EliteBook rated slightly higher in terms of physical endurance as it was designed to meet the military MIL-STD-810G standard.

Meeting the MIL-STD-810G standard is no easy task as devices are put through an extensive range of tests, including drop tests, vibration, dust-penetration, altitude, temperature, humidity and radiation tests. All these tests ensure the device is highly resistant to external factors that may affect its lifespan.

For users looking for a bit more versatility, the range of Elite Convertibles is the perfect solution for a hybrid workforce, while still providing enough power for a highly productive day. If opting for the desk-centric approach, the HP Elite desktops are desktop PCs with enterprise-class performance and unique experiences that power through the most demanding workloads.

The HP Elite 800 series has proven to be one of the most popular models in this series, being a smart and secure desktop PC with a range of features that make it ideal for business use.

HP ProBook

Priced reasonably lower than the EliteBook, the HP ProBook is highly configurable and equipped to work almost anywhere. It has the latest generation Intel 5 or AMD processors and long battery life, with optional features like Wi-Fi 6, WWAN 7 and upgradeable graphics. As with the EliteBook, the ProBook is also durable and commercial grade, packing tough hardware.

HP accessories

No workspace is complete without a variety of accessories to make your life easier. Whether looking for a monitor that will optimise your viewing experience, a docking station to accommodate your endless connections or power adapters to keep you powered up on the go, HP’s innovative, stylish and premium range of accessories offers all the above and so much more.

Keeping you protected with HP Wolf security for business

HP Wolf Security for business is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides protection against cyber threats and data breaches. Users can rest assured knowing their devices are equipped with endpoint protection that starts at the hardware level but extends across software and services.

Features of HP Wolf Security

HP Sure Click Enterprise: HP Sure Click Enterprise is a hardware-enforced security solution that helps protect users’ computers from malware and various other cyber threats. By using virtualisation technology to isolate web browsers and other applications from the operating system, malicious codes are contained within the virtual environment, preventing harm to your computer.

Both HP Sure Sense Pro and Proactive Security utilise AI-based security solutions that use deep learning algorithms to detect and prevent cyber threats. Malware, ransomware and other types of cyberattacks can be detected and prevented in real time.

Both HP Sure Sense Pro and Proactive Security utilise AI-based security solutions that use deep learning algorithms to detect and prevent cyber threats. Malware, ransomware and other types of cyberattacks can be detected and prevented in real time. HP Sure Admin: HP Sure Admin is a management tool that allows IT administrators to manage and secure HP devices from a single console. It includes features such as remote management, device configuration and security policy enforcement.

With the above security features in place, cybercriminals will have a hard time making a living. Let Pinnacle ICT and HP assist you with a complete spectrum offering that will not leave you disappointed.

For more information, visit www.pinnacle.co.za/hp-inc.

About Pinnacle

