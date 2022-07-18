Cisco study: South Africans love hybrid work – and it’s good for us

Employees in South Africa who practice hybrid working models as part of their digitising workplaces have experienced better overall outcomes in areas such as mental, physical and financial well-being, according to the new Cisco Global Hybrid Work Report.

The study polled over 10 000 employees across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea) region. In South Africa, 86.4% of respondents said hybrid and remote working has improved all aspects of their well-being. In addition, just over 82% reported their work-life balance has improved, mainly due to more flexible work schedules. Close to 61% said they saved at least four hours per week thanks to reduced commuting times, while 27% saved eight or more hours a week.

The findings are part of the Cisco Hybrid Work Report, an extensive study which, among other things, examined five key areas of employee well-being including financial, physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

Social well-being

Modern life is fast paced, leaving many people with little time to spend with family and friends. It is no surprise that 52% of those surveyed said they reinvested the extra time with family, friends and pets. Some 56% said hybrid work has improved family relationships, while almost 56% said hybrid working has improved relationships with friends.

Financial well-being

An often-overlooked benefit of the hybrid workplace is the amount of money that can be saved by avoiding the daily commute to and from the office. This includes savings on fuel costs, as well as the money spent on small items such as buying a coffee or meals, which can quickly add up during a week. Unsurprisingly, 82% of respondents said they saved money while working remotely, while 92% believed these savings can be maintained over the long term. With so many employees from Emea experiencing the financial benefits, almost 72% of those polled said they would take these savings into account when considering changing jobs.

Emotional and mental well-being

Emotional health impacts on many areas of our lives and can be improved as a cumulative effect that encompasses other fields such as social well-being. As such, 67% of people questioned said hybrid and remote working has improved their emotional well-being. Interestingly, just over 92% of responders also said hybrid working made them happier, with 67% saying remote work has helped them to reduce their stress levels.

Physical well-being

This sense of well-being also extends to an individual’s physical health, with 71% of those questioned saying their physical fitness has improved, as they exercise more when working remotely and changed their eating habits.

About hybrid work

Hybrid work as a concept emerged as part of the digital transformation of work and workplaces that accelerated with the pandemic. It aims to centre the work experience around the needs of the individual workers, as they collaborate securely across the organisation and beyond. Companies that empower their employees with the option of working on- or offsite can help foster inclusiveness, engagement and a sense of well-being among staff. For Cisco, work is “what you do” not “where you go”. The company has therefore implemented many practices aimed at supporting its own employees to work in a hybrid way. Cisco has extensive experience in developing a wide range of collaboration technologies and strategies to help other organisations to fully realise the potential of hybrid work.