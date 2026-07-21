Cloud adoption is done. Execution is the new frontier

The cloud industry has measured success using the wrong metric. For a decade, adoption was the metric that mattered. How many workloads migrated, how many organisations crossed the threshold from on-premises to cloud. These are real achievements. The effort that went into them is not in question. But adoption was never a measure of value. It was a measure of movement.

For many organisations, migration is no longer the challenge. Extracting value is. What they are discovering is that deployment does not automatically translate into the performance improvements, cost efficiencies and operational flexibility the investment was supposed to produce. The infrastructure is live. The licences are running. The outcomes are not appearing.

Key takeouts from this article

The cloud industry declared victory too early. Adoption was the wrong finish line: Seat counts and workload migrations tracked deployment, not value. Many organisations have completed their migrations and are now discovering that being in the cloud is not the same as the cloud working for them.

Seat counts and workload migrations tracked deployment, not value. Many organisations have completed their migrations and are now discovering that being in the cloud is not the same as the cloud working for them. Most execution gaps are predictable, and they accumulate silently: Configurations left provisional, integrations quietly dropped, processes migrated in name only. These compound the longer they go unaddressed, and fixing them after the fact costs significantly more than designing for execution from the outset.

Configurations left provisional, integrations quietly dropped, processes migrated in name only. These compound the longer they go unaddressed, and fixing them after the fact costs significantly more than designing for execution from the outset. Partners who can diagnose the execution gap own the next phase of the client relationship: The question is no longer whether the cloud is running. It is whether it is performing. Partners who can answer that with a structured diagnostic and remediation path hold a position that implementation-only partners cannot occupy.

The instinct across the industry is to treat this as a technology gap: to recommend additional services, more capable tooling, a newer version of the same platform. That instinct is misplaced. In most cases the technology is not the problem. The environments are capable. The architecture is broadly sound. What is missing is the disciplined execution layer that translates cloud capability into measurable business results.

Failure in this area is an accumulation problem. It rarely announces itself. A configuration left provisional during migration and never finalised. An integration deferred to phase two that was quietly dropped. A process that moved to a cloud platform in name but is still run exactly as it was on-premises. None of these is dramatic on its own. Collectively, they represent the gap between what an organisation paid for and what it is receiving.

Organisations that have been quietly disappointed by cloud ROI are starting to ask more pointed questions

The more uncomfortable observation is that most of these gaps were predictable. Deployment projects are scoped around the infrastructure work. The execution layer, which covers embedding teams in the new operating model, closing technical debt, completing integrations and redesigning processes around the architecture, rarely gets the same structured attention. Adoption gets measured. Execution does not.

That is beginning to change. Organisations that have been quietly disappointed by cloud ROI are starting to ask more pointed questions of their partners. Not about features or certifications, but about outcomes: what improved, by how much and what is still not working. These are harder questions to answer than the ones that defined the implementation phase.

How Cloud On Demand supports you

The question worth asking in every active client relationship right now is not whether the cloud is running. It is whether it is performing. Partners who can answer that with a structured diagnostic and a credible remediation path hold a position that implementation-only partners cannot occupy. That is where the real work begins.

Cloud On Demand works with partners to move beyond implementation and into the execution layer, assessing where client cloud environments are underperforming, identifying the specific blockers preventing value from being realised, and building structured remediation roadmaps tied to business outcomes rather than technical deliverables.

For partners working in Microsoft environments, Cloud On Demand provides the architecture guidance, enablement support and commercial frameworks to make execution engagements practical and repeatable.

A practical next step

If your clients have completed their cloud migration and are not yet seeing the returns they expected, Cloud On Demand can help you structure the conversation and the engagement. Visit www.cloudondemand.co.za or contact [email protected].

About Cloud On Demand

Cloud On Demand (COD), a part of Alviva Holdings and previously known as Tarsus On Demand, enables managed service providers, independent software vendors and technology resellers to transition their businesses to the cloud and software-as-a-service seamlessly.

The COD team works closely with channel partners to help their customers architect and deploy cloud solutions that drive growth, efficiency, agility and innovation. It also provides access to aggregated offerings from leading cloud hyperscalers such as Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, along with tools that enable seamless access to cloud products and services.

In the backup and security space, COD partners with top vendors such as Dropsuite, ESET, AvePoint and Mimecast to deliver robust solutions that protect and secure customer data.

Cloud On Demand has consistently demonstrated excellence in cloud distribution, earning numerous prestigious accolades, including Microsoft Indirect Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) of the Year (2018-2021), Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year (2021) and Cloud Solutions Distributor of the Year at the Intelligent ICT Awards Africa (2024 and 2025).

Additional recognitions include ESET Growth Partner of the Year (2025), Global Innovator of the Year at the CloudBlue Monetization Summit (2025), and multiple honours from Mimecast, such as Technical Excellence Partner of the Year (2022) and Managed Services Partner of the Year (2021). Notable nominations include the Mimecast 10+ Years Valued Customer Award (2023) and Microsoft South Africa Partner Award (2021).

For more information, visit www.cloudondemand.co.za or connected on LinkedIn, Facebook or YouTube.