Enterprise-grade threat detection reaches the mid-market through the channel

Enterprise-grade threat detection, long the preserve of large organisations with substantial security budgets, is becoming available to South Africa’s smaller businesses through the technology channel.

Cloud On Demand has signed a distribution agreement with cybersecurity specialist BlueVision to bring its Fusion Cloud service to its network of channel partners and the mid-market clients they serve. Fusion Cloud combines continuous attack-surface monitoring with managed detection and response, a combination usually reserved for organisations able to fund a full security operation of their own.

Key takeouts

>> Enterprise-grade threat detection, once limited to large organisations, is becoming accessible to smaller South African businesses through Cloud On Demand’s channel.

>> BlueVision’s Fusion Cloud combines continuous attack-surface monitoring and managed detection and response in one service built for the mid-market, with fixed per-seat or per-domain pricing and onboarding in under 10 days.

>> Cloud On Demand identified a gap in its own security stack, uses Fusion Cloud internally, and is responding to partners being asked to take more responsibility for client security.

Fusion Cloud is two services in one. It continuously monitors a client’s external attack surface, the parts of their environment exposed to the internet, to find weak points before they are exploited, and it provides managed detection and response across cloud and identity environments, watching for the indicators of compromise that typically precede a breach and acting on them. BlueVision runs and manages the service, so clients do not need a security team of their own to operate it.

That capability has historically been out of reach for smaller organisations, both too expensive and too complex to run. Many monitoring services bill per gigabyte of data or per security event, which makes costs unpredictable and, BlueVision argues, leaves tools bought but underused.

Enterprise-grade detection has been out of reach for most smaller businesses, too expensive and too complex

BlueVision has productised the service for the mid-market, charging a fixed price per seat or per domain, with onboarding in under 10 days rather than the 30 a deployment of this kind usually takes. The fixed price and fast onboarding are what make continuous detection practical for businesses that have been priced out of it.

BlueVision, founded in 2015, is a South African-born cybersecurity firm with operations in South Africa, Canada and Dubai, and is accredited by Crest, the international body that independently audits the quality of cybersecurity testing and incident response providers. The case for continuous detection rests on how long intrusions go unnoticed: IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach report puts the average breach lifecycle at 241 days, 158 days to identify a breach and a further 83 to contain it.

Channel reach

“My job for the last 20 years has been to get security into more people’s hands,” says Christo Coetzer, founder and CEO of BlueVision. “Enterprise-grade detection has been out of reach for most smaller businesses, too expensive and too complex. We built Fusion Cloud to change that, and Cloud On Demand’s channel is how we reach the organisations that have been priced out.”

“Our partners are increasingly being asked to take responsibility for their clients’ security, and we had identified a gap in our own security stack that we needed to fill,” says Senzo Mbhele, MD of Cloud On Demand. “We use Fusion Cloud ourselves, so we are giving partners something we already rely on: enterprise-grade detection they can offer mid-market clients without building the capability from scratch.”

For Cloud On Demand and BlueVision, the agreement is less about adding a product to a catalogue than about widening access, bringing continuous, enterprise-grade threat detection to the South African mid-market through the partners who already serve it.

About Cloud On Demand

Cloud On Demand (COD), a part of Alviva Holdings and previously known as Tarsus On Demand, enables managed service providers, independent software vendors and technology resellers to transition their businesses to the cloud and software-as-a-service seamlessly. For more information, visit www.cloudondemand.co.za or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook or YouTube.

About BlueVision

Founded in 2015, BlueVision is a South African cybersecurity professional services company with operations across Southern Africa and the United Arab Emirates. The company focuses on early intervention, proactive threat detection and practical security outcomes that help organisations to reduce risk and maintain business continuity. Visit BlueVision online at bluevision.co, connect on LinkedIn or contact [email protected].