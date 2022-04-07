Coffee lovers, rejoice: Nespresso app launches in South Africa

South African coffee lovers can now enjoy their favourite Nespresso coffee right in the palm of their hands. Introducing the Nespresso app!

This digital platform is a portable one-stop shop allowing customers to tap into the world of Nespresso anytime, anywhere. And in celebration of the launch of the Nespresso app, Nespresso South Africa is offering free nationwide delivery for app orders until the end of April 2022.

With the Nespresso app, customers can order Nespresso coffee, machines, and accessories whenever and wherever they want.

For the month of March only, you will benefit from free delivery to your door on all app orders!

Nespresso capsules are recyclable, so enjoy them, save them and then send them back to us. There are many recycling options available to you: simply hand over your bag of used capsules to Nespresso’s courier partner or find a recycling corner at a boutique near you.

The Nespresso app will keep customers updated with the latest offers, Limited Edition coffees, new product launches and more. Customers can also learn more about the coffee stories, origins and sensory profiles and find the perfect coffee for their unique preferences.

And it’s as easy as 1, 2, 3:

Scan the QR code below with your smartphone camera. Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Sign in with your personal account information. And order!

For further details on Nespresso, please visit us on social media:

About Nestlé Nespresso

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 110 000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality Programme to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the programme helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 82 countries and has more than 13 900 employees. The global retail network currently operates 809 boutiques in 532 cities. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website at www.nestle-nespresso.com.