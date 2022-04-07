ESET’s move to protect the future of technology

We’re moving into an increasingly complex digital world – technology is how we connect, how we work and how we express ourselves. Communities are built and businesses grown through digital innovations, but these are open to attack, putting the future of technological innovation at risk.

A recent report by Accenture found that security breaches had increased by 67% over the last five years, and currently over 560 000 new pieces of malware are detected every day, according to research by the AV-Test Institute. Cybersecurity is becoming essential to ensure a positive digital future for all.

ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, has announced its new branding with the tagline “Progress. Protected”. This new brand positioning is inspired by the insight that while the power of human ideas remains the leading catalyst for the world’s progression today, progress is advanced via the connectivity provided by technology, which needs protecting. Human and technological progress is now more vulnerable than ever to attack, and ESET is positioned to protect the continued advancement of this innovation through the provision of its industry-leading security software and services.

To celebrate the concept of “Progress. Protected”, ESET will put a spotlight on a number of thought leaders across a range of fields in a series of high-level brand films shot by Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker Hubert Davies. These experts in science, education, innovation and space exploration will provide their insights on what progress in technology means to them and how it’s helping to change the world for the better.

The thought leaders include:

Chris Hadfield, astronaut, engineer, pilot and author of four international bestsellers, for his work in promoting technological progress and innovation via collaboration, and his unique perspective on our world.

for his work in promoting technological progress and innovation via collaboration, and his unique perspective on our world. Dr Mimi Ito, cultural anthropologist and professor in residence at the Humanities Research Institute at the University of California, for her research into and promotion of youth enablement in technology for a safe and progressive future.

for her research into and promotion of youth enablement in technology for a safe and progressive future. Steven Johnson, author of 13 books focusing on the intersection of science, technology and personal experience, and host of the American Innovations podcast, for his research into the history of transformative ideas and the role diversity plays in creating the most innovative solutions for the present and future.

“The world continues to move forward at pace. When ESET was founded, the Internet was in its infancy. Now technology is part of everything we do and is central to the continued advancement of our society,” explains Richard Marko, CEO of ESET. “To ensure continued progress in the digital age, we need someone to question what’s going on in the background. I believe that is an important task for our company, as to protect technology means to protect progress itself.

“If we imagine for a moment losing the contributions to our progress and future made by our champions of technology, it becomes clear exactly what is at stake. Through this new brand positioning, we hope to demonstrate ESET’s investment and passion for progress through technology.”

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defences in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centres worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com/za or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.