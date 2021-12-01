Compel action with your customer interactions data

CallMiner Visualize, powered by Tableau, allows organisations to explore conversation analytics data visually, create sharable presentations that demand attention, and encourage action within and beyond the contact centre. An upgrade component for CallMiner Analyze, Visualize leverages data to tell your story of customer interactions.

Once thought to be solely the domain of the contact centre, the “gold nugget” insights buried deep within your customer conversations provide opportunities for process and policy improvement in virtually every corner of your business.

Elevate the discussion from one about technology to one about realising enterprise-wide value by improving:

Product, by uncovering flaws and opportunities for feature improvements;

Invoicing, by revealing confusing language, policies or terms;

Sales, by illuminating tactics that work – and don’t; and

Customer experience, by learning the voice of the customer – and of your brand.

Of course, there remain many contact centre and customer service efficiencies to be gained through conversation analytics, but by downloading our white paper “Driving business improvement with conversation analytics” today, you’ll learn that those are just the tip of the iceberg of the business value that can be unlocked through conversation analytics.

Watch the video above to learn more.