Massive cyber heist at public works unearthed

Dean Macpherson, the new minister of public works, has unearthed a cybercrime operation that it’s estimated has siphoned R300-million from the department over a period of 10 years.

In a statement on Wednesday, Macpherson said investigations are still ongoing and that the amount stolen could very well be higher.

“The latest episode took place in May 2024 when the cybercriminals stole a further R24-million,” he said in the statement. “This prompted a full forensic investigation by the Hawks, the South African Police Service, the State Security Agency, and experts in the ICT and cybersecurity industry.”

The criminal activity emerged as Macpherson and his deputy, Sihle Zikalala, conducted assessments of the public works department informed by briefings from various branches. Macpherson said the involvement of public works officials cannot be ruled out.

“It has become clear that the department has been a soft target and playground for cybercriminals over a 10-year period, and this should have been picked up a lot earlier. I cannot discount the possibility of collusion between officials and criminals in this prolonged period of theft.”

A crackdown on the criminals and the officials in cahoots with them is underway, he said.

Four officials have been suspended and 30 laptops seized by the investigating team.

Arrests

Of the four people arrested, three are senior managers and one is in middle management. Meanwhile, the public works department has shut down all its payment systems, causing delays in the payment of creditors.

“The department has suffered massive financial loss and those responsible for protecting us from cybercriminals must be held to account. We also ask the investigators to trace and follow the money and ensure that it is brought back to the coffers of the government,” Macpherson said.

He promised to share more information as it becomes available.