Massive hike in Xbox Game Pass prices in South Africa

Microsoft is introducing a massive price hike for Xbox Game Pass, including the popular Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, in South Africa and other markets around the world.

In South Africa, the price of Game Pass Ultimate will jump by 54.2% from September – from R129 to R199/month. The price of Game Pass Core, which provides a more limited experience, will rise from R479/year to R799/year, a 66.8% increase.

The price hikes, although introduced in a range of markets around the world, including the US, are particularly severe in South Africa, and come despite an exchange rate that has maintained relative stability versus the euro and the dollar in the past year.

In the US, for example, the price of Game Pass Ultimate will rise by 17.7%, from US$16.99 to $19.99/month

In the US, for example, the price of Game Pass Ultimate will rise by 17.7%, from US$16.99 to $19.99/month. So, although the price increase in the US is significantly smaller than it is in South Africa, South Africans still get a better deal: $19.99/month versus approximately $11/month at the exchange rate of R18.20/$ at the time of writing.

Microsoft has also announced changes to the pricing for PC Game Pass in a number of markets, including South Africa. New “members” to PC Game Pass will pay R119/month, up from R79 previously. That compares to $11.99 (roughly R218) in the US, up from $9.99.

A one-month pass to Game Pass Core will rise from R79 to R99, while a three-month pass goes from R199 to R249 and a six-month pass from R319 to R399.

Call of Duty

As a report by The Verge on Wednesday pointed out, the price increases – which kick in from September – come ahead of the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and other big first-party Xbox games to Game Pass.

The publication reported that Microsoft is also planning to introduce a new “standard” subscription tier that excludes day-one access to first-party Xbox games. The standard plan will launch in the coming months, but it appears South African pricing is not yet available. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media