Bookmarks | The most detailed map of brain connections ever made

Researchers have created the most detailed map of brain connections ever made. That is one of the videos that caught the TechCentral editorial team’s eye over the past 24 hours. Here’s what else we’ve been reading.

This is the most detailed map of brain connections ever made: A tiny brain sample from a 2014 epilepsy surgery allowed Harvard and Google to create the most detailed brain wiring map ever. The 3D diagram, featuring 57 000 cells and 150 million synapses, reveals complex neural structures – and it’s been made open access. It’s expected to drive neuroscience and AI advancements, offering potential insights into mental health and brain function. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). DM

Musk’s new Grok upgrade allows X users to create largely uncensored AI images: Elon Musk’s xAI launched Grok-2, a GPT-4 rival, and Flux, an image generator that’s a bit too uncensored, on his social media platform once known as Twitter. Users are having “fun” with controversial deepfakes, while Grok-2 shows promise but still leans heavily on X’s social media noise. Is it innovation or chaos? Maybe it’s both. Read more on Ars Technica . DM

British MPs want to haul Elon Musk before parliament over riots: UK MPs are itching to drag Elon Musk to the British parliament, blaming his platform X for amplifying misinformation that fuelled the recent race riots. Musk, ever the provocateur, suggested a “civil war is inevitable” in the UK and reignited debates over social media’s role in spreading hate. Now MPs want answers. Read more on Politico . DM

Nasa says it has still not decided how to bring two stuck astronauts back to Earth: The plotline of many a space thriller has become reality for two astronauts who are stuck on the international space station after their spacecraft became faulty. Read more on Sky News . NN

Experts weigh in on refusing or paying after a ransomware attack: The organisational stance that negotiations with terrorists – even those of the cybercriminal variety – will not be entertained is perhaps easier said before a ransomware attack takes place. On the other hand, paying ransoms encourages more criminal behaviour. The experts weigh in on TechNewsWorld . NN

Windows 11 Start menu is getting a new layout to organise your apps: A new update set to come to Windows 11’s Start menu will categorise your apps automatically. The new layout looks like the live tiles that were present in the previous version of the operating system, but it is unclear whether these categories will offer a richer experience, such as an unread badge counts for apps. Read more on ghacks.net . TS

High-end racing bikes are now vulnerable to hacking: A team of computer scientists found that wireless gear-shifting systems in high-end bikes are vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks that could undermine popular races like the Tour de France. More on The Verge . TS

Starlink troubles: Icasa to look into new satellite rules: Communications regulator Icasa is set to hold an inquiry to look into new satellite rules in the country. This comes as many South Africans remain frustrated by a lack of legal access to Starlink. Read more on News24.