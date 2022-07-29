Driving innovation with intelligence and composability

Covid-19 has created massive uncertainty and amplified the need for businesses to advance their digital transformation efforts and innovate to survive.

According to Deloitte, many organisations began innovating rapidly immediately after the World Health Organisation declared the global pandemic in 2020. In a recent study of digital business, Deloitte reports that digitally mature companies tend to be more successful at driving innovation.

There will always be uncertainty — to survive and thrive, businesses need to develop their capacity to respond to changes in the market and innovate swiftly. Accelerating innovation enables organisations to readily identify and adapt to change, improve productivity, reduce costs, drive growth and profitability, and create real value by connecting with their customers and quickly delivering new products and services to the market.

Technology to support rapid innovation

New technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) can provide the speed, agility and insights to drive rapid innovation and meet new business demands on the fly. To support a dynamic business model, today’s CIOs want to accelerate everything — they want the benefits of the public cloud in their on-premises data centre.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has combined the intelligence of its AI- and ML-driven HPE Primera storage platform with the composability of HPE Synergy, a bladed modular architecture, and HPE Composable Rack. This integration delivers the agility of the cloud on-premises and provides the flexibility that enables businesses to accelerate their innovation.

Composable infrastructure

HPE Synergy and HPE Composable Rack are software-defined, composable systems that serve as the foundation for private and hybrid-cloud solutions. HPE composable infrastructure gives CIOs access to a scalable, flexible pool of resources for bare-metal, virtualised or container applications that can be configured and allocated in real time to deploy any workload via a single API.

Compute, storage and networking resources are disaggregated from their physical appliances and gathered, managed and deployed to run any application via HPE’s OneView platform. HPE OneView is an integrated infrastructure management software that automates IT operations and simplifies infrastructure lifecycle management across compute, storage and networking through a single interface. It brings speed and efficiency by combining infrastructure management into a single management solution where infrastructure is software-defined and treated as code. This software-defined automation makes on-premises resources as readily available, scalable and efficient as public cloud services while ensuring the best possible application performance. On-demand resource allocation allows organisations to use capacity as needed and release it when it is not. This reduces underutilisation and over-provisioning of infrastructure, which saves time, boosts agility, and optimises costs.

Intelligent storage

HPE Primera is an all-flash enterprise storage array designed for mission-critical applications that demand optimal performance and extremely low latency. HPE Primera promises instant access to data with storage that sets up in minutes and upgrades transparently. It boasts a unique, simple, services-centric operating system with advanced data services and a multi-node, massively parallel, all-active design architected for high availability and transparent business continuity.

Preventing downtime, accelerating application performance and protecting and retaining data are essential for companies that are reliant on mission-critical applications and want to speed the pace of innovation. HPE Primera promises highly available storage and application uptime and backs this up with a 100% availability guarantee.

The power of composable and intelligence

HPE Primera integrates with HPE Synergy and HPE Composable Rack. This combination creates an intelligent cloud platform with all the benefits of composable infrastructure—agility, flexibility and the resilience to support any workload at scale.

Managing infrastructure as code enables CIOs to automate IT operations and streamline resource management, saving time and freeing up capacity so they can accelerate their time to market.

HPE Primera, HPE Synergy and HPE Composable Rack are powered by HPE InfoSight, a predictive intelligent data management tool that continuously collects and analyses data from trillions of HPE data points and provides analytics and global learning for autonomous storage. Through cloud-based ML, HPE InfoSight detects and prevents outages and disruptions in the storage, network, compute and application layers, and provides immediate insights and automated recommendations. It allows CIOs to optimise performance, ensure resiliency and automate workload planning to consolidate mission-critical applications at scale without risk. Automation, together with software-defined control, significantly reduces the time spent on provisioning and maintenance.

iOCO and HPE

Digital transformation is a catalyst that can move organisations from resilience to success. Every business is different, though, and orchestrating a transformation can be challenging. Together, Aptronics and HPE have the skills, expertise and business acumen to help organisations develop their digital strategies and build solid IT environments that enable them to reimagine themselves.

To find out more or discuss how iOCO can assist you with your business transformation journey, please contact us.