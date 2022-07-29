FNB’s winning innovators rewarded with R10-million

FNB continues to recognise and reward its employees for pioneering innovations. The longstanding, 20-year-old Innovators Programme showcases and celebrates platform innovations by employees, with recent innovators’ cycles having seen employees being awarded with close to R10 million in prize money for their innovative submissions.

“Our internal Innovators Programme acts as a platform to help steer, drive and celebrate relevant innovation across our organisations,” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. “Our ability to innovate in-house continues to serve as an important advantage in our efforts to deliver timely and contextual solutions to our retail and commercial customers. Considering the economic and social challenges facing individuals and businesses, we are motivated to innovate and scale our contextual solutions even further as innovation remains a vital enabler for our and our customers’ growth.”

Our internal Innovators Programme acts as a platform to help steer, drive and celebrate relevant innovation

FNB Innovators executive Nenzeni Duma says: “We congratulate this year’s top prize-winning team, all other winners and finalists. Through the programme, we have developed exciting offerings, adapted to our new hybrid ways of working, for our employees to be inspired, ideate collaboratively, and implement and celebrate innovations. We are excited to see how these impactful platform solutions will continue to solve local and global challenges that our customers and the society at large are grappling with.”

For this cycle, the top prize winner was Activity Based Payments, which gives customers control of when and how to make payments on dates they set while managing their money.

Other game-changing innovations included “Virtual Card”, which has reimagined physical card on platform and allows FNB customers to safely pay for purchases online with its dynamic CVV that changes every hour.

Employees who created a solution called “Democratising Investments — Social Wealth Creation” were recognised for the creation of FNB’s ETN Enables Shares Zero, which allows clients to trade FNB ETNs for free without any monthly fees on platform.

A “Mass Affluent Regional Model” solution, meanwhile, delivers integrated financial services to all mass affluent customers across all platforms, through contextual money management conversations and also recognised.