Listed: All the electric cars you can buy in South Africa – Q2 2023

TechCentral publishes a list, updated quarterly, of all the electric cars available for sale in South Africa, along with their prices, range and performance figures.

The updated list (see the first quarter list here) for the second quarter of 2023 has a few changes for the second quarter of 2023, including the new EQE series from Mercedes-Benz.

Unfortunately, a number of manufacturers have also increased the prices of their EVs, no doubt as a result of the marked weakening of the rand against major international currencies such as the US dollar and the euro in recent months.

The most affordable EV available in South Africa remains the Mini Cooper SE 3-door hatch

South Africans continue to pay high prices for EVs, due in large part to government imposing higher import duties on EVs compared to vehicles that burn fossil fuels.

The Automotive Business Council, also known as Naamsa, has called on government to subsidise South Africans wanting to buy EVs — up to a value of R80 000. The council also wants import duties of 25% reduced to match the 18% duties imposed on other vehicles.

For the second quarter of 2023, the most affordable EV available in South Africa remains the Mini Cooper SE 3-door hatch from BMW, which retails for a recommended price of R742 000. All other EV models sold in South Africa cost more than R1-million.

Mini Cooper SE Hatch 3-door

Price: R742 102

Power: 135kW

135kW Time to 100km/h: 7.3 seconds

7.3 seconds Top speed: 150km/h

150km/h Range: Up to 215km (claimed)

Mini Cooper SE Hatch 3-door Resolution

Price: R745 402

Power: 135kW

Time to 100km/h: 7.3 seconds

7.3 seconds Top speed: 150km/h

150km/h Range: Up to 215km (claimed)

The Mini Cooper SE is the most affordable, new, fully electric vehicle in South Africa. BMW Group, which owns Mini, has installed the lithium-ion high-voltage battery pack and the electric motor from the BMW i3 S into a Mini Cooper body. Range is disappointing compared to other models in this list, but it is the cheapest. (The BMW i3 is no longer for sale in South Africa.)

Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Plus

Price: R1.075-million

Power: 170kW

170kW Time to 100km/h: 7.4 seconds

7.4 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 423km (claimed)

If you decide to go the EV route, the P6 Recharge model offers a more practical solution than the Mini: a vehicle that can travel much further, while maintaining good performance and a wealth of technological and comfort features.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Progressive

Price: R1.174-million

Power: 140kW

140kW Time to 100km/h: 8.6 seconds

8.6 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 486km (claimed)

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 AMG Line

Price: R1.227-million

Power: 140kW

140kW Time to 100km/h: 8.6 seconds

8.6 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 486km (claimed)

Billed by Mercedes as its new entry-level electric model, the Stuttgart-based firm describes the EQA as a “close relation of the GLA”, saying it shares that model’s “robust structure”.

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge Twin AWD

Price: R1.26-million

Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 4.8 seconds

4.8 seconds Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The P8 Recharge brings all-wheel drive to XC40 electric range. It’s also much more powerful, producing 300kW at peak.

BMW iX3 M Sport

Price: R1.306-million

Power: 210kW

210kW Time to 100km/h: 6.7 seconds

6.7 seconds Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 460km (claimed)

The iX3 M Sport is the all-electric version of BMW’s popular executive SUV, the X3. It claims to retain the best qualities of the X3 in combination with an advanced battery-electric powertrain. Models sold in South Africa are manufactured in China.

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic Progressive

Price: R1.379-million

Power: 215kW

215kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic AMG Line

Price: R1.432-million

Power: 215kW

215kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic Edition 1

Price: R1.523-million

Power: 215kW

215kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Built in Hungary, the EQB measures 4.68m (length) x 1.83m (width) x 1.67m (height), giving it the same lengthy wheelbase of the petrol-and diesel-powered GLB models. Like the GLB, the electric version ships with five seats as standard but is optionally available as a seven-seater.

BMW i4 M50

Price: R1.637-million

Power: 400kW

400kW Time to 100km/h: 3.8 seconds

3.8 seconds Top speed: 225km/h

225km/h Range: Up to 620km (claimed)

The German automaker’s attempt to meld its performance attributes with the emerging electric era has resulted in the creation of the BMW i4 M50. It’s the first “battery-electric M car” from BMW, making it a significant design.

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic (including AMG Line)

Price: R1.679-million

Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 5.1 seconds

5.1 seconds Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 530km (claimed)

The EQC debuted four years ago as the first fully electric model from the German firm’s since-expanded EQ sub-brand. The vehicle has more than 100 components that have been produced from resource-friendly materials.

BMW iX xDrive40

Price: R1.735-million

Power: 240kW

240kW Time to 100km/h: 6.1 seconds

6.1 seconds Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Range: Up to 500km (claimed)

The BMW iX xDrive40 is the more affordable of the two electric iX vehicles (the iX xDrive50 is featured later in this list). The main distinctions between them are the lithium-ion battery’s capacity and the electric motors’ output: the 385kW iX50 has a larger battery pack and a significantly longer claimed range.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ Sedan

Price: R1.8-million

Power: 245kW

245kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 500km (claimed)

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan is an all-electric car that can be seen as a smaller yet unique version of the EQS. These models are essentially electric counterparts to the conventional E-class and S-class models of the brand. The EQE boasts of sleek bodywork and a roomy cabin that shares design elements with the larger EQS, and it also comes equipped with impressive features such as the Hyperscreen — a screen that spans the entire width of the dashboard. Overall, this seems to be an interesting and noteworthy development in the realm of electric vehicles.

Audi e-tron 55 quattro Advanced

Price: R1.99-million

Price: R1.99-million

Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 5.6 seconds

5.6 seconds Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Range: Up to 520km (claimed)

Audi e-tron 55 quattro S line

Price: R2.045-million

Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 5.7 seconds

5.7 seconds Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Range: Up to 520km (claimed)

The e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line was one of the first EVs Audi introduced in South Africa. The driver is greeted by well-known styling and controls, and passengers enjoy plenty of room, comfort and luxury as the 300kW dual-motor electric vehicle sprints to a sub-5.7s 0-100 km/h time.

Jaguar I-Pace EV400 AWD S Black

Price: R2.249-million

Power: 294kW

294kW Time to 100km/h: 4.8 seconds

4.8 seconds Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Range: Up to 446km (claimed)

The Jaguar I-Pace, which was introduced in South Africa at the end of 2018, has served as something of a trailblazer for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the republic. There aren’t any significant visual changes (aside from the slightly modified grille), but the BEV’s infotainment system has been updated, it charges more quickly, and new driver assistance technologies have been added – all small but important adjustments to keep the Jaguar on the cutting edge.

Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line

Price: R2.115-million

Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 5.7 seconds

5.7 seconds Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Range: Up to 520km (claimed)

The Audi e-tron Sportback 55 features a 95kWh battery, one of the largest on offer. The DC charger charges at 60kW/hour. This equates to around one and a half hours to fully charge the vehicle. However, it is very seldom that you will arrive at the charger with a completely empty battery.

Porsche Taycan

Price: R2.179-million

Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 5.4 seconds

5.4 seconds Top speed: 230km/h

230km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

The Porsche Taycan is an attractive electric vehicle. It’s a GT with the heart of a sports car and can thrill you in spades on the right road. What’s more, it’s a genuine Porsche that just so happens to be electric.

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 43 4Matic Sedan

Price: R2.2-million

Power: 484kW

484kW Time to 100km/h: 3.8 seconds

3.8 seconds Top speed: 220km/h

220km/h Range: Up to 600km (claimed)

The Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic offers the AMG driving experience with advanced technology. The electric motors are tuned and controlled specifically for AMG, and work together with the fully variable all-wheel drive and AMG Ride Control+ chassis to deliver a smart and dynamic driving experience.

BMW iX xDrive50

Price: R2.27-million

Power: 385kW

385kW Time to 100km/h: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Range: Up to 630km (claimed)

The pricier of the two iX models available in South Africa provides more power and is quicker off the line.

Audi e-tron S Sportback quattro

Price: R2.425-million

Power: 370kW

370kW Time to 100km/h: 4.5 seconds

4.5 seconds Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 380km (claimed)

Audi’s e-tron in Sportback guise and in all-wheel drive is quick to 100km/h.

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

Price: R2.449-million

Power: 350kW

350kW Time to 100km/h: 5.1 seconds

5.1 seconds Top speed: 220km/h

220km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan 4S

Price: R2.519-million

Power: 390kW

390kW Time to 100km/h: Four seconds

Four seconds Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

Price: R2.549-million

Power: 420kW

420kW Time to 100km/h: 4.1 seconds

4.1 seconds Top speed: 240km/h

240km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

The Cross Turismo and base Taycan are nearly mechanically identical. With the same motors and power outputs across the same four models, the same 93.4kWh battery is mounted underneath (for the 4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, see later in this list). The suspension is also shared (double wishbone front, multilink rear) with adaptive air springs and four-wheel steering. New wheel mounts, strut supports and a modified self-levelling system are the only significant modifications.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ sedan

Price: R2.615-million

Power: 245kW

245kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 782km (claimed)

The EQS is not an electrified S-Class, but rather an S-Class-sized luxury saloon riding on a new platform big enough to contain a massive 107.8kWh battery in its enormous wheelbase. It’s a 5m-long riposte to all the EV newcomers. Mercedes is here for the new era, and it’s thrown everything it’s got at this flagship.

Audi e-tron GT quattro

Price: R2.715-million

Power: 350kW

350kW Time to 100km/h: 4.5 seconds

4.5 seconds Top speed: 245km/h

245km/h Range: Up to 472km (claimed)

The “entry level” e-tron GT quattro and the full-fat RS e-tron GT — later in this list — are the only two variants of the vehicle, at least initially. Both feature a 93kWh battery as standard – no shorter-range 79kWh or rear-wheel drive option like the Taycan here.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ sedan AMG Line

Price: R2.755-million

Power: 245kW

245kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 586km (claimed)

The EQS 450+ sedan in AMG cladding.

BMW i7 xDrive60 BMW i7 xDrive60

Price: R2.825-million

Power: 400kW

400kW Time to 100km/h: 4.7 seconds

4.7 seconds Top speed: 240km/h

240km/h Range: Up to 625km (claimed)

BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport

Price: R2.9-million

Power: 400kW

400kW Time to 100km/h: 4.7 seconds

4.7 seconds Top speed: 240km/h

240km/h Range: Up to 625km (claimed)

The electric version of BMW’s 7 Series is built on the same underpinnings as the internal combustion engine versions of the vehicle. This is in contrast to Mercedes-Benz, which developed a unique all-electric limo in the EQS.

Porsche Taycan GTS

Price: R3.059-million

Power: 440kW

Time to 100km/h: 3.7 seconds

3.7 seconds Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan Turbo

Price: R3.329-million

Power: 500kW

500kW Time to 100km/h: 3.2 seconds

3.2 seconds Top speed: 260km/h

260km/h Range: Up to 507km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan turbo Cross Turismo

Price: R3.359-millon

Power: 500kW

500kW Time to 100km/h: 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Audi RS e-tron GT quattro

Price: R3.359-million

Power: 440kW

440kW Time to 100km/h: 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 472km (claimed)

This is the first electric Audi to sport the RS badge. Both have a motor at either end for four-wheel drive and the same two-speed gearbox as the Taycan on the rear axle to maximise acceleration off the line and elevate efficiency at higher speeds.

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ sedan

Price: R3.41-million

Power: 484kW

484kW Time to 100km/h: 3.8 seconds

3.8 seconds Top speed: 220km/h

220km/h Range: Up to 586km (claimed)

For many years, the S-Class has been setting new standards for luxury, technology and safety. It was only a matter of time with the Mercedes EQ line-up before we saw the S-Class of EVs, and the first electric vehicle from Mercedes to sport the coveted AMG emblem, most likely because “AMG” was long associated with roaring V8s.

Porsche Taycan turbo S

Price: R4.134-million

Power: 560kW

560kW Time to 100km/h: 2.8 seconds

2.8 seconds Top speed: 260km/h

260km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Not everything the Taycan Turbo S offers is pure speed. Once you sit in the driver’s seat, it’s obvious you’re in a Porsche first and an electric car second. This is a purpose-built driving machine that just so happens to be driven by electricity, not a science fair experiment that happens to move absurdly fast. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media