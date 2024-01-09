Eskom names transmission company board

The board of state-owned electricity utility Eskom has appointed a board to the newly created National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA).
The appointment of the board at the newly created NTCSA is an important step in a government-backed plan to split Eskom into three legal entities looking after generation, distribution and transmission.
Transmission is first of the Eskom’s three divisions to achieve legal separation, with the NTCSA already registered, Eskom said. The company has also already received the requisite licenses from energy regulator Nersa.
Read: Ramokgopa finally gets powers at Eskom
“The appointment of NTCSA board takes Eskom a step closer to unlocking the potential that comes with the planned transformation of the electricity industry,” Eskom said in the statement.
The NTCSA board appointees are:
- Priscillah Mabelane, who will also chair the board, is executive vice president of the energy business for Sasol.
- Former Telkom chief operating officer and chief commercial officer Brian Armstrong, who has been appointed as lead independent director. Armstrong currently serves as a professor at Wits Business School.
- Lungile Mashele, who is an energy economist and banker with 12 years of energy industry experience in Africa.
- Carmen Le Grange, who was chief financial officer at Denel.
- Anu Sing, who has worked in the fields of engineering, investment banking and telecommunications, which included five years at MTN Group.
- Nkosinathi Solomon, who holds an MBA degree and a BSc in chemical engineering.
- Mark Swilling, who was chairman of the Development Bank of Southern Africa until September 2023. He is the co-director of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.
- Auke Lont, who is internationally in the transmission system operator environment. He was the CEO of Norway’s Statnett and has 25 years’ experience in the energy industry.
- Francis Petersen, who is rector and vice chancellor of the University of the Free State. He has a PhD in engineering.
- Sedzani Mudau, a chartered accountant who is executive director of Favest Advisory, chairman of Sentech and a non-executive director of Ellies Holdings.
- Busisiwe Vilakazi, who holds a DPhil in engineering science from the University of Oxford and who serves as head of research and innovation at the State IT Agency.
- Tryphosa Ramano, who is a corporate governance expert and strategist with experience in financial services, manufacturing and aviation. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media