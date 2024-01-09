Eskom names transmission company board

The board of state-owned electricity utility Eskom has appointed a board to the newly created National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA).

The appointment of the board at the newly created NTCSA is an important step in a government-backed plan to split Eskom into three legal entities looking after generation, distribution and transmission.

Transmission is first of the Eskom’s three divisions to achieve legal separation, with the NTCSA already registered, Eskom said. The company has also already received the requisite licenses from energy regulator Nersa.

“The appointment of NTCSA board takes Eskom a step closer to unlocking the potential that comes with the planned transformation of the electricity industry,” Eskom said in the statement.

The NTCSA board appointees are: