All the electric cars for sale in South Africa, with pricing

TechCentral publishes a list, updated quarterly, of all the electric cars available for sale in South Africa, along with their prices, range and performance figures.

Since TechCentral first published the list in December 2022, there have been significant changes, including several new models and, unfortunately, a few price increases, too.

Several manufacturers increased the prices of their EVs in the fourth quarter of last year, and some Mercedes and Audi models that were previously available are no longer sold in the country.

The title of most budget-friendly electric vehicle in South Africa has shifted to the GWM Ora 300, priced at R686 950. This marks a significant change, as the previous most affordable option, the Mini, has seen a price hike, relegating it to fourth place in terms of affordability.

The GWM Ora 300 has generated considerable excitement upon its release. However, recent developments revealed a recall of all Ora vehicles in Australia due to a charging-related fault. As of now, there is no information on a similar recall affecting the model in South Africa.

GWM Ora 300/400 (new)

Price: R686 950 to R835 950

R686 950 to R835 950 Power: 126kW

126kW Time to 100km/h: 8.4 seconds

8.4 seconds Top speed: 150km/h

150km/h Range: Up to 310km (claimed)

The Ora, also recognised as Good Cat or Funky Cat in various markets, is an electric hatchback designed by former Porsche designer Emanuel Derta. Its aesthetic evokes memories of the boutique hatchbacks that were abundant in South Africa a decade ago, such as the R56 Mini Cooper and Citroen DS3. The local line-up comprises four distinct models.

BYD Atto 3 (new)

Price: R768 000 to R 835 000

R768 000 to R 835 000 Power: 150kW

150kW Time to 100km/h: 7.3 seconds

7.3 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 423km (claimed)

This a lesser-known Chinese electric vehicle from the prominent electric car manufacturer BYD, which recently overtook Tesla to become the world’s largest EV maker. In 2022, BYD made waves by selling over 900 000 electric vehicles, primarily in China but also gaining traction globally. The Atto 3, a compact to mid-size electric crossover, is a notable addition to the line-up.

Volvo EX30 (new)

Price: R775 900 to R995 900

R775 900 to R995 900 Power: 200kW

200kW Time to 100km/h: 3.6 seconds (fastest model)

3.6 seconds (fastest model) Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 480km (claimed)

Introducing a new era for Volvo and a departure from their traditional designs, this compact EV marks a significant shift for the Swedish brand as it embraces an all-electric platform. While Volvo labels it a crossover, in essence it embodies the characteristics of a nimble and elevated hatch, breaking away from the larger cars Volvo has been known for over the decades. This one will be a strong seller in South Africa.

Mini Cooper SE Hatch 3-door

Price: R783 500

R783 500 Power: 135kW

135kW Time to 100km/h: 7.3 seconds

7.3 seconds Top speed: 150km/h

150km/h Range: Up to 215km (claimed)

Mini Cooper SE Hatch 3-door Resolution

Price: R815 200

R815 200 Power: 135kW

135kW Time to 100km/h: 7.3 seconds

7.3 seconds Top speed: 150km/h

150km/h Range: Up to 215km (claimed)

BMW Group, which owns Mini, has installed the lithium-ion high-voltage battery pack and the electric motor from the BMW i3 S into a Mini Cooper body. Range is disappointing compared to other models in this list. (The BMW i3 is no longer for sale in South Africa.)

Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Plus

Price: R1.075-million

R1.075-million Power: 170kW

170kW Time to 100km/h: 7.4 seconds

7.4 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 423km (claimed)

If you decide to go the EV route, the P6 Recharge model offers a more practical solution than the Mini: a vehicle that can travel much further, while maintaining good performance and a wealth of technological and comfort features.

Maxus T90

Price: R1.1-million

R1.1-million Power: 150kW

150kW Time to 100km/h: 7.4 seconds

7.4 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 330km (claimed)

The Maxus T90 EV is an electric bakkie that was launched in 2022, making it one of the first all-electric bakkies available on the local market. It should be a popular choice for businesses and individuals.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Progressive

Price: R1.174-million

R1.174-million Power: 140kW

140kW Time to 100km/h: 8.6 seconds

8.6 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 486km (claimed)

Billed by Mercedes as its new entry-level electric model, the Stuttgart-based firm describes the EQA as a “close relation of the GLA”, saying it shares that model’s “robust structure”.

BMW iX1 xDrive30 xLine

Price: R1.205-million

R1.205-million Power: 230kW

230kW Time to 100km/h: 5.6 seconds

5.6 seconds Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The BMW iX1 represents the electric iteration of the highly sought-after X1 SUV from the German brand. Based on the latest X1 platform, this compact family option shares design cues with the larger BMW iX flagship model. Equipped with cutting-edge battery technology, the iX1 offers similar appeal to owning the latest smartphone, one that is slightly less advanced than the top-tier version.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 AMG Line

Price: R1.227-million

R1.227-million Power: 140kW

140kW Time to 100km/h: 8.6 seconds

8.6 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 486km (claimed)

BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport

Price: R1.245-million

R1.245-million Power: 230kW

230kW Time to 100km/h: 5.6 seconds

5.6 seconds Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge Twin AWD

Price: R1.26-million

R1.26-million Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 4.8 seconds

4.8 seconds Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The P8 Recharge brings all-wheel drive to XC40 electric range. It’s also much more powerful, producing 300kW at peak.

BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport

Price: R1.293-million

R1.293-million Power: 210kW

210kW Time to 100km/h: 6 seconds

6 seconds Top speed: 190km/h

190km/h Range: Up to 420km (claimed)

The BMW i4 can be likened to a futuristic 4 Series, drawing inspiration from a decade ahead. While sharing a strikingly similar silhouette, this all-electric vehicle boasts a slightly more daring design and a noticeably enhanced interior. The i4 showcases a bolder aesthetic, coupled with advanced electric power, offering a glimpse into the automotive technology of the future.

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin AWD Ultimate

Price: R1.295-million

R1.295-million Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 4.7 seconds

4.7 seconds Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The Volvo C40 Recharge takes inspiration from the successful XC40 premium compact crossover but adds a sportier appearance. Similar to the Audi Q3 and its stylish counterpart, the Q3 Sportback, Volvo’s latest offering showcases a sloping roofline and tailgate instead of the conventional boxy design at the rear. However, the sleek silhouette is more than just an aesthetic choice. Volvo asserts that the optimised aerodynamics of the vehicle contribute to an extended range for its electric model.

BMW iX3 M Sport

Price: R1.361-million

R1.361-million Power: 210kW

210kW Time to 100km/h: 6.7 seconds

6.7 seconds Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 460km (claimed)

The iX3 M Sport is the all-electric version of BMW’s popular executive SUV, the X3. It claims to retain the best qualities of the X3 in combination with an advanced battery-electric powertrain. Models sold in South Africa are manufactured in China.

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic Progressive

Price: R1.379-million

R1.379-million Power: 215kW

215kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic AMG Line

Price: R1.432-million

R1.432-million Power: 215kW

215kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Built in Hungary, the EQB measures 4.68m (length) x 1.83m (width) x 1.67m (height), giving it the same lengthy wheelbase of the petrol-and diesel-powered GLB models. Like the GLB, the electric version ships with five seats as standard but is optionally available as a seven-seater.

BMW i4 M50

Price: R1.696-million

R1.696-million Power: 400kW

400kW Time to 100km/h: 3.8 seconds

3.8 seconds Top speed: 225km/h

225km/h Range: Up to 620km (claimed)

The German automaker’s attempt to meld its performance attributes with the emerging electric era has resulted in the creation of the BMW i4 M50. It’s the first “battery-electric M car” from BMW.

BMW iX xDrive40

Price: R1.735-million

R1.735-million Power: 240kW

240kW Time to 100km/h: 6.1 seconds

6.1 seconds Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Range: Up to 500km (claimed)

The BMW iX xDrive40 is the more affordable of the two electric iX vehicles (the iX xDrive50 is featured later in this list). The main distinctions between them are the lithium-ion battery’s capacity and the electric motors’ output: the 385kW iX50 has a larger battery pack and a significantly longer claimed range.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ Sedan

Price: R1.8-million

R1.8-million Power: 245kW

245kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 500km (claimed)

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan is an all-electric car that can be seen as a smaller yet unique version of the EQS. These models are essentially electric counterparts to the conventional E-class and S-class models of the brand. The EQE boasts of sleek bodywork and a roomy cabin that shares design elements with the larger EQS, and it also comes equipped with impressive features such as the Hyperscreen — a screen that spans the entire width of the dashboard. Overall, this seems to be an interesting and noteworthy development in the realm of electric vehicles.

Audi e-tron 55 quattro Advanced

Price: R1.745-million

R1.745-million Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 5.6 seconds

5.6 seconds Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Range: Up to 520km (claimed)

Audi e-tron 55 quattro S line

Price: R2.045-million

R2.045-million Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 5.7 seconds

5.7 seconds Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Range: Up to 520km (claimed)

The e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line was one of the first EVs Audi introduced in South Africa. The driver is greeted by well-known styling and controls, and passengers enjoy plenty of room, comfort and luxury as the 300kW dual-motor electric vehicle sprints to a sub-5.7s 0-100km/h time.

Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line

Price: R2.115-million

R2.115-million Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 5.7 seconds

5.7 seconds Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Range: Up to 520km (claimed)

The Audi e-tron Sportback 55 features a 95kWh battery, one of the largest on offer. The DC charger charges at 60kW/hour. This equates to around one-and-a-half hours to fully charge the vehicle. However, it is very seldom that you will arrive at the charger with a completely empty battery.

Porsche Taycan

Price: R2.179-million

R2.179-million Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 5.4 seconds

5.4 seconds Top speed: 230km/h

230km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

The Porsche Taycan is an attractive electric vehicle. It’s a GT with the heart of a sports car and can thrill you in spades on the right road. What’s more, it’s a genuine Porsche that just so happens to be electric.

BMW iX M60

Price: R2.190-million

R2.190-million Power: 455kW

455kW Time to 100km/h: 3.8 seconds

3.8 seconds Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 620km (claimed)

The top-of-the-line variant of the iX offers incredible performance for an SUV, pushing the boundaries of what is expected. It successfully combines handling and refinement in a way that surpasses other electric competitors. However, compared to the iX xDrive40 M Sport, this sporty M60 version sacrifices some comfort, efficiency and comes at a higher price. The enhanced sharpness it provides isn’t substantial enough to warrant these compromises.

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 43 4Matic Sedan

Price: R2.2-million

R2.2-million Power: 484kW

484kW Time to 100km/h: 3.8 seconds

3.8 seconds Top speed: 220km/h

220km/h Range: Up to 600km (claimed)

The Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic offers the AMG driving experience with advanced technology. The electric motors are tuned and controlled specifically for AMG, and work together with the fully variable all-wheel drive and AMG Ride Control+ chassis to deliver a smart and dynamic driving experience.

BMW iX xDrive50

Price: R2.350-million

R2.350-million Power: 385kW

385kW Time to 100km/h: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Range: Up to 630km (claimed)

The pricier of the two iX models available in South Africa provides more power and is quicker off the line.

Audi e-tron S Sportback quattro

Price: R2.425-million

R2.425-million Power: 370kW

370kW Time to 100km/h: 4.5 seconds

4.5 seconds Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 380km (claimed)

Audi’s e-tron in Sportback guise and in all-wheel drive is quick to 100km/h.

Jaguar I-Pace EV400 AWD R-Dynamic HSE

Price: R2.455-million

R2.455-million Power: 294kW

294kW Time to 100km/h: 4.8 seconds

4.8 seconds Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Range: Up to 446km (claimed)

The Jaguar I-Pace, which was introduced in South Africa at the end of 2018, has served as something of a trailblazer for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the republic. There aren’t any significant visual changes (aside from the slightly modified grille), but the BEV’s infotainment system has been updated, it charges more quickly, and new driver assistance technologies have been added – all small but important adjustments to keep the Jaguar on the cutting edge.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ sedan

Price: R2.62-million

R2.62-million Power: 245kW

245kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 782km (claimed)

The EQS is not an electrified S-Class, but rather an S-Class-sized luxury saloon riding on a new platform big enough to contain a massive 107.8kWh battery in its enormous wheelbase. It’s a 5m-long riposte to all the EV newcomers. Mercedes is here for the new era, and it’s thrown everything it’s got at this flagship.

Audi e-tron GT quattro

Price: R2.715-million

R2.715-million Power: 350kW

350kW Time to 100km/h: 4.5 seconds

4.5 seconds Top speed: 245km/h

245km/h Range: Up to 472km (claimed)

The “entry level” e-tron GT quattro and the full-fat RS e-tron GT — later in this list — are the only two variants of the vehicle, at least initially. Both feature a 93kWh battery as standard – no shorter-range 79kWh or rear-wheel drive option like the Taycan here.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ sedan AMG Line

Price: R2.76-million

R2.76-million Power: 245kW

245kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 586km (claimed)

The EQS 450+ sedan in AMG cladding.

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

Price: R2.770-million

R2.770-million Power: 350kW

350kW Time to 100km/h: 5.1 seconds

5.1 seconds Top speed: 220km/h

220km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan 4S

Price: R2.869-million

R2.869-million Power: 390kW

390kW Time to 100km/h: Four seconds

Four seconds Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

Price: R2.890-million

R2.890-million Power: 420kW

420kW Time to 100km/h: 4.1 seconds

4.1 seconds Top speed: 240km/h

240km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

The Cross Turismo and base Taycan are nearly mechanically identical. With the same motors and power outputs across the same four models, the same 93.4kWh battery is mounted underneath (for the 4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, see later in this list). The suspension is also shared (double wishbone front, multilink rear) with adaptive air springs and four-wheel steering. New wheel mounts, strut supports and a modified self-levelling system are the only significant modifications.

BMW i7 xDrive60

Price: R2.935-million

R2.935-million Power: 400kW

400kW Time to 100km/h: 4.7 seconds

4.7 seconds Top speed: 240km/h

240km/h Range: Up to 625km (claimed)

BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport

Price: R3.01-million

R3.01-million Power: 400kW

400kW Time to 100km/h: 4.7 seconds

4.7 seconds Top speed: 240km/h

240km/h Range: Up to 625km (claimed)

The electric version of BMW’s 7 Series is built on the same underpinnings as the internal combustion engine versions of the vehicle. This is in contrast to Mercedes-Benz, which developed a unique all-electric limo in the EQS.

Audi RS e-tron GT quattro

Price: R3.359-million

R3.359-million Power: 440kW

440kW Time to 100km/h: 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 472km (claimed)

This is the first electric Audi to sport the RS badge. Both have a motor at either end for four-wheel drive and the same two-speed gearbox as the Taycan on the rear axle to maximise acceleration off the line and elevate efficiency at higher speeds.

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ sedan

Price: R3.415-million

R3.415-million Power: 484kW

484kW Time to 100km/h: 3.8 seconds

3.8 seconds Top speed: 220km/h

220km/h Range: Up to 586km (claimed)

For many years, the S-Class has been setting new standards for luxury, technology and safety. It was only a matter of time with the Mercedes EQ line-up before we saw the S-Class of EVs, and the first electric vehicle from Mercedes to sport the coveted AMG emblem, most likely because “AMG” was long associated with roaring V8s.

Porsche Taycan GTS

Price: R3.456-million

R3.456-million Power: 440kW

Time to 100km/h: 3.7 seconds

3.7 seconds Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan Turbo

Price: R3.793-million

R3.793-million Power: 500kW

500kW Time to 100km/h: 3.2 seconds

3.2 seconds Top speed: 260km/h

260km/h Range: Up to 507km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan turbo Cross Turismo

Price: R3.825-millon

R3.825-millon Power: 500kW

500kW Time to 100km/h: 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan turbo S

Price: R4.414-million

R4.414-million Power: 560kW

560kW Time to 100km/h: 2.8 seconds

2.8 seconds Top speed: 260km/h

260km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Not everything the Taycan Turbo S offers is pure speed. Once you sit in the driver's seat, it's obvious you're in a Porsche first and an electric car second. This is a purpose-built driving machine that just so happens to be driven by electricity, not a science fair experiment that happens to move absurdly fast.